Patty Jenkins set to direct 'Wonder Woman' sequel

(CNN) Warner Bros. Pictures has roped in director Patty Jenkins to helm the sequel to "Wonder Woman," a source close to production confirms to CNN.

The news, first reported by Variety, doesn't come as a surprise.

Jenkins hasn't been shy about sharing her ideas for the followup to the hit, which Warner Bros. officially announced back in July. (Warner Bros. and CNN share the parent company Time Warner.)

She's also continued to champion the film on social media, coming to its defense when director James Cameron said last month that "Wonder Woman" was a "step backwards" for women.

"James Cameron's inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though, he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman," Jenkins said in a statement at the time.

