Patty Jenkins set to direct 'Wonder Woman' sequel

(CNN) Warner Bros. Pictures has roped in director Patty Jenkins to helm the sequel to "Wonder Woman," a source close to production confirms to CNN.

The news, first reported by Variety, doesn't come as a surprise.

She's also continued to champion the film on social media, coming to its defense when director James Cameron said last month that "Wonder Woman" was a "step backwards" for women.

"James Cameron's inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though, he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman," Jenkins said in a statement at the time.

