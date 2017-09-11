Miss America 2018 is...

Story highlights Winner made history

Viewers were urged to donate for hurricane relief

(CNN) There she is... a history-making Miss America!

For the first time ever in the pageant, a contestant from North Dakota won the crown.

Cara Mund, 23, was also the first woman from her state to ever place in the top five. The Brown University graduate also took home a $50,000 scholarship as part of her winnings at the pageant in Atlantic City Sunday night.

The floor is yours, Cara Mund! She takes her first walk as #MissAmerica 2018! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sPOLn0QNtE — Cara Mund (@MissAmerica) September 11, 2017

First runner-up was Miss Missouri, Jennifer Davis.

The 51 women were judged in categories including talent, evening wear, lifestyle and fitness (the swimsuit portion of the competition) and their answer to an onstage question.

