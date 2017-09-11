Kristen Bell entertains while stuck in Florida

Story highlights Bell sang songs from "Frozen"

She also helped out a fellow star's family

(CNN) Kristen Bell was stuck in Florida over the weekend and helped brighten the day for a group of Hurricane Irma evacuees.

The "Frozen" star performed for a group seeking shelter at Meadow Woods Middle School in Orlando, Florida.

Video posted on Facebook by the school shows the actress singing "For the First Time in Forever" from her hit film "Frozen."

"This was today's wonderful surprise from Kristen Bell to Meadow Woods Middle School shelter," the caption on the video said. "She's amazing!"

Bell had encouraging words for those taking shelter.

