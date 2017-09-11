ExpressiveAsians hashtag used to fire back at Hollywood whitewashing

Story highlights A casting director's insight into casting Asian actors in Hollywood is stirring backlash

Twitter is firing back with a new hashtag to raise awareness

(CNN) Social media is not happy about a quote regarding Asian-American actors not being expressive enough.

At the heart of the controversy is a story told by sociologist and author of the book "Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism," Nancy Wang Yuen.

In the book, published last year, Yuen quoted an unnamed casting director who provided an explanation behind the challenges of casting Asian actors.

"Asians are a challenge to cast because most casting directors feel as though they're not very expressive," the casting director said. "They're very shut down in their emotions."