CNN 10 - September 12, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

September 12, 2017

We're following up on the effects of Hurricane Irma today, as the remains of the storm move inland. We're also introducing a large, American family who lost a loved one in the September 11th attacks. And then, we're hitting the road to explain a Chinese proposal to ban gas-powered vehicle sales.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More