Buddha would have helped persecuted Rohingya refugees, Dalai Lama says

(CNN) The Dalai Lama has called on Myanmar to follow the example of the Buddha and come to the aid of the country's persecuted Rohingya minority, almost 300,000 of whom have fled their home province in two weeks.

Speaking to journalists in North India, the Tibetan spiritual leader expressed his grief over the ongoing violence inside Buddhist-majority Myanmar on Friday, saying the Buddha would have "definitely helped" the Rohingya.

"They should remember, Buddha, in such circumstances, Buddha (would have) definitely helped those poor Muslims. So, still I feel that (it's) so very sad ... so sad," he told reporters.

Almost 90% of Myanmar's population are Buddhists, according to government figures , while the Rohingya have long been marginalized for their Muslim beliefs.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets devotees as he leaves the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India, Friday, September 1.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled across the border to Bangladesh since the latest outbreak of violence began on August 25, according to the United Nations.