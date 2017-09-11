North Korea threatens 'pain and suffering' ahead of UN sanctions vote

Story highlights Strict new sanctions could cut off North Korea's oil supply and freeze Kim's accounts

Amid the economic threats, Pyongyang celebrated North Korea's Foundation Day

(CNN) The United States will pay a "due price" if harsh sanctions against North Korea are agreed at a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York Monday.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on state media that if the US "does rig up the illegal and unlawful 'resolution'" it would respond in kind.

"The DPRK is ready and willing to use any form of ultimate means," the statement said, referring to the country by its official name the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"The forthcoming measures to be taken by the DPRK will cause the US the greatest pain and suffering it had ever gone through in its entire history."

The UN Security Council is due to vote Monday on new restrictions on the rogue state, including an oil embargo, a ban on North Korean laborers and an asset freeze on leader Kim Jong Un.