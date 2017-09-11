(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
September 11, 16 years later
-- Never forget.
Irma's devastation
-- The hurricane was downgraded to a (still violent) tropical storm as it rampaged Florida, breaking records today in Jacksonville before heading north to torment Georgia. Things in the Keys are looking so dire that 10,000 people who decided to ride out the storm may need to be evacuated. Meanwhile, the race is on to fill up drained gas stations in Florida.
-- If you missed any of CNN's storm coverage this weekend, you can find the best -- and scariest -- moments here.
In other news...
-- Norh Korea threatens "pain and suffering" ahead of a UN sanctions vote.
-- A CNN exclusive report finds dismal training records might be a factor in the deadly collisions involving two Navy ships with commercial ships this year.
-- Beth Mowins is the first female in decades to call an NFL game.
-- Apple's (likely) big iPhone reveal is only a day away! But -- don't faint -- the iPhone X could cost big bucks.
-- If you're not worried about the Equifax hack, you should be.
-- Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker may retire next year.