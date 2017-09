Irma kills 10 people in Cuba

Story highlights 10 killed in Cuba after hurricane slams into the island nation

Severe flooding, wind damage in capital Havana

Havana, Cuba (CNN) Ten people have died in Cuba as a result of Hurricane Irma, state television announced Monday.

Irma passed over the northern portion of the Caribbean island over the weekend.

Seven people died in Havana, the capital, mainly from building collapses, the broadcaster reported.

A Cuban man wades through a flooded street in Havana on September 10.

The oldest victim was 89-year-old Nieves Martínez Burgaleta, who lived in old Havana. Her body was found floating outside her front door after water entered her house, according to Cuba Civil Defense, which issued a list of all the victims

The youngest to die as a direct result of Hurricane Irma was 27-year-old Yolendis Castillo Martines, killed when a balcony fell off a building and onto the bus in which she was traveling.

Read More