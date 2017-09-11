Irma kills 10 people in Cuba

Havana (CNN) Ten people have died in Cuba as a result of Hurricane Irma, Cuban state television announced Monday. Irma passed over the north of the Caribbean island over the weekend.

Most people died in the capital Havana from building collapses, the broadcaster reported.

Irma made landfall in Cuba overnight on Friday as a Category 5 storm, blasting into seaside towns and causing flooding in low-lying areas of Havana.

Winds of 125 mph whipped roofs clean off buildings, ripped trees from the ground and forced evacuations along the coast.

State-run newspaper Granma said extensive damage had been done on the country's agricultural infrastructure, hitting important crops like sugar.