Irma kills 10 people in Cuba

Havana (CNN) Ten people have died in Cuba as a result of Hurricane Irma, Cuban state television announced Monday. Irma passed over the north of the Caribbean island over the weekend.

Seven of the people died in the capital Havana, mainly from building collapses, the broadcaster reported.

The youngest to die as a direct result of Hurricane Irma was 27-year-old Yolendis Castillo Martines, killed when a balcony fell off a building and onto the bus she was traveling in.

People make their way through debris in the Cojimar neighborhood of Havana.

Irma made landfall in Cuba overnight on Friday as a Category 5 storm, blasting into seaside towns and causing flooding in low-lying areas of Havana. Winds of 125 mph whipped roofs clean off buildings, ripped trees from the ground and forced evacuations along the coast.

Read More