Irma kills 10 people in Cuba

Havana (CNN)Ten people have died in Cuba as a result of Hurricane Irma, Cuban state television announced Monday. Irma passed over the north of the Caribbean island over the weekend.
Seven of the people died in the capital Havana, mainly from building collapses, the broadcaster reported.
The oldest victim was 89-year-old Nieves Martínez Burgaleta, who lived in old Havana. Her body was found floating outside her front door after water entered the house, according to Cuba Civil Defense, which issued a list of all the victims.
The youngest to die as a direct result of Hurricane Irma was 27-year-old Yolendis Castillo Martines, killed when a balcony fell off a building and onto the bus she was traveling in.
Irma made landfall in Cuba overnight on Friday as a Category 5 storm, blasting into seaside towns and causing flooding in low-lying areas of Havana. Winds of 125 mph whipped roofs clean off buildings, ripped trees from the ground and forced evacuations along the coast.
"Classified by the experts as the greatest hurricane ever to have formed in the Atlantic, this meteorological phenomenon has caused severe damage to the country, which, precisely because of the storm's wingspan, we still have not been able to quantify," said Cuban President Raúl Castro in a statement published on the Internet.
"Moreover, it has hit some of our main tourist destinations, but the effects will be salvaged before the start of the high season. We have the necessary human and material resources, for what constitutes one of the main sources of income for the national economy."
There was also widespread damage to Varadero, Cuba's main beach resort for foreigners.
State-run newspaper Granma said the storm also hit the country's agricultural infrastructure, damaging important crops like sugar.
Wildlife also suffered, with reports on Facebook of hundreds of flamingos dying on Cayo Coco island.