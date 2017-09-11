Breaking News

Irma kills 10 people in Cuba

By Patrick Oppmann

Updated 10:47 AM ET, Mon September 11, 2017

Winds brought by Hurricane Irma blow palm trees lining the seawall in Caibarien, Cuba on Friday.
Havana (CNN)Ten people have died in Cuba as a result of Hurricane Irma, Cuban state television announced Monday. Irma passed over the north of the Caribbean island over the weekend.

Most people died in the capital Havana from building collapses, the broadcaster reported.
Irma made landfall in Cuba overnight on Friday as a Category 5 storm, blasting into seaside towns and causing flooding in low-lying areas of Havana.
Winds of 125 mph whipped roofs clean off buildings, ripped trees from the ground and forced evacuations along the coast.
    State-run newspaper Granma said extensive damage had been done on the country's agricultural infrastructure, hitting important crops like sugar.