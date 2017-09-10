Step into the path of Hurricane Irma for a 360-degree look

Miami, Florida (CNN) This something you won't see very often in Miami: a deserted Biscayne Boulevard.

This video's 360-degree view captures the desolation of a big city during a hurricane. Water rushes across the street, winds whip the palm trees, branches scatter across the pavement and a walk-don't walk sign keeps flashing, despite the lack of pedestrians. A graffiti artist left an ominous message.

Miami didn't take a direct hit, but Irma still sent the city reeling. Winds that exceeded 90 mph toppled two construction cranes and knocked out power to more than 750,000 customers in the Miami-Dade area. Storm surges turned downtown streets into rivers.