Step into the path of Hurricane Irma for a 360-degree look

Miami, Florida (CNN)This something you won't see very often in Miami: a deserted Biscayne Boulevard.
Hurricane Irma's driving wind and rain forced people off the normally busy thoroughfare Sunday afternoon.
This video's 360-degree view captures the desolation of a big city during a hurricane. Water rushes across the street, winds whip the palm trees, branches scatter across the pavement and a walk-don't walk sign keeps flashing, despite the lack of pedestrians. A graffiti artist left an ominous message.
Miami didn't take a direct hit, but Irma still sent the city reeling. Winds that exceeded 90 mph toppled two construction cranes and knocked out power to more than 750,000 customers in the Miami-Dade area. Storm surges turned downtown streets into rivers.
Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys on Sunday morning, then tracked west and made a second landfall on Marco Island in the afternoon. It is expected to track along the western coast, clipping Fort Myers before making its way to Tampa. Even as it moves north and weakens, the storm will likely create rain and high winds in Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.