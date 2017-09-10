All the records Irma has already broken -- and other jaw-dropping stats
Updated 2:45 PM ET, Sun September 10, 2017
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)There hasn't been a storm like Irma to hit the US. Ever.
Consider these stats from CNN's meteorology team:
- Irma is the strongest Atlantic basin hurricane ever recorded outside the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea
- It spent three days as a Category 5 hurricane, the longest Category 5 hurricane since satellite storm-tracking began
- No storm on record has maintained winds 185 mph or above for as long as Irma (total of 37 hours)
- It prompted the largest evacuation in the history of the Bahamas -- and potentially the largest in the US
Here are some other startling stats that put into perspective the fury and impact of Hurricane Irma: