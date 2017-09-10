(CNN) There hasn't been a storm like Irma to hit the US. Ever.

Consider these stats from CNN's meteorology team:

Irma is the strongest Atlantic basin hurricane ever recorded outside the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea

recorded outside the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea It spent three days as a Category 5 hurricane, the longest Category 5 hurricane since satellite storm-tracking began

since satellite storm-tracking began No storm on record has maintained winds 185 mph or above for as long as Irma (total of 37 hours)

185 mph or above for as long as Irma (total of 37 hours) It prompted the largest evacuation in the history of the Bahamas -- and potentially the largest in the US

Here are some other startling stats that put into perspective the fury and impact of Hurricane Irma: