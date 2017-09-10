Why tornadoes are among a hurricane's potent threats

(CNN) Hurricane Irma wasn't the only vortex that the southeastern US had to worry about Sunday. The cyclone spawned tornadoes in parts of Florida in the morning and afternoon and could produce more -- typical of hurricanes that get enough of their circulation over land.

Most of Florida and parts of Georgia were under tornado watches Sunday as the hurricane's destructive core powered its way into Florida's Gulf Coast, and tornado warnings followed.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida and Georgia until 12 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/FhPhnvOYsN — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) September 10, 2017

One tornado damaged homes in east-central Florida's Palm Bay late Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said -- while Irma's eye wall was spinning off the Everglades, more than 150 miles to the southwest.

Palm Bay police officer Dustin Terkoski walks over debris from a two-story home at Palm Point subdivision in Brevard County, Florida, after a tornado touched down on Sunday.

That tornado's location -- well away from the hurricane's core, and in the storm's front-right quadrant (relative to the hurricane's direction) -- is typical for cyclone-produced tornadoes. Here are some things to know about twisters in hurricanes:

Land-striking hurricanes are conducive to tornadoes ...