Hurricane Irma's northern eyewall reaches Key West

(CNN) [Breaking news update at 7:24 a.m. ET]

The northern eyewall of Hurricane Irma has reached the Florida Keys, the National Hurricane Center tweeted Sunday morning. As of 7 a.m. ET, the hurricane's eye was about 15 miles southeast of Key West, the NHC said.

[Previous story, published at 7:14 a.m. ET]

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it inched closer to Florida, where hundreds of thousands are without power hours before one of the most powerful storms in the Atlantic hits.

Irma was 40 miles southeast of Key West early Sunday with winds of 130 mph. It's expected to pass the Florida Keys between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

But already, outer rain bands hammered the Florida Keys with whipping winds, heavy rain and powerful surges as it tore itself away from Cuba's northern coast.

"It's going from crappy to worse," said John Hines, who did not evacuate and stayed in his home in the Key West, at the southern end of the island chain that stretches off the tip of the Florida peninsula.

Hines said there's some flooding outside his house, but from the rain, not the storm surge.

"All the interior doors are starting to rattle now, sounds like someone is knocking on the front door," he said. "The winds are picking up. It's only going to get worse as it gets closer."

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Residents return home after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, east of Havana, Cuba, on Saturday, September 9. Irma's blast through the Cuban coastline weakened the storm to a Category 3, but it was expected to regain power before hitting the Florida Keys early Sunday, US forecasters said. Hide Caption 1 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A man walks against heavy wind after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien on September 9. Hide Caption 2 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean In a photo posted by CNN's Patrick Oppmann on September 9, Hurricane Irma passes through Caibarien, Cuba, flooding the area. Hide Caption 3 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A man carries a child through a flooded street in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, on Friday, September 8. Hurricane Irma has barreled through the Caribbean, leaving catastrophic damage to islands in its path. Hide Caption 4 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean On September 8, a man walks on a street covered in debris after Hurricane Irma passed through the French island of Saint-Martin, near Marigot. Hide Caption 5 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7. Hide Caption 6 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7. Hide Caption 7 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen September 7 in Orient Bay, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin. Hide Caption 8 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Employees from an electrical company work on September 7 to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic. Hide Caption 9 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7. Hide Caption 10 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7. Hide Caption 11 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7. Hide Caption 12 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A home flattened by Hurricane Irma is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7. Hide Caption 13 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7. Hide Caption 14 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7. Hide Caption 15 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7. Hide Caption 16 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean People survey damage in Marigot on September 7. Hide Caption 17 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Bluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7. Hide Caption 18 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas. Hide Caption 19 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6. Hide Caption 20 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, a man looks at a vehicle turned upside down by winds brought on by Hurricane Irma in the British overseas territory of Anguilla. Irma scraped Cuba's northern coast Friday on a course toward Florida, leaving in its wake a ravaged string of Caribbean resort islands strewn with splintered lumber, corrugated metal and broken concrete. (Garson Kelsick via AP) Hide Caption 21 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6. Hide Caption 22 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6. Hide Caption 23 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin. Hide Caption 24 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6. Hide Caption 25 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6. Hide Caption 26 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot. Hide Caption 27 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6. Hide Caption 28 of 29 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6. Hide Caption 29 of 29

Those who did not evacuate ahead of the storm are in danger, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long said Saturday.

"You're on your own until we can actually get in there and it's safe," he told CNN.

"The message has been clear: The Keys are going to be impacted. There is no safe area within the Keys. And you put your life in your own hands by not evacuating."

Here are the latest developments:

-- More than 423,000 electric customers are without power, Florida Power and Light said Sunday.

-- A majority of those who lost power are in Monroe County, where Key West is, and Miami-Dade County.

-- Hurricane warnings were extended north along Florida's west coast as far away as Perry. They include the Florida Keys, Fernandina Beach and Lake Okeechobee.

-- A storm surge warning wraps around the state, from Brevard County to Tampa Bay.

-- More than 72,000 people have moved into more than 390 shelters across the state, the governor's office said.

'You can't survive these storm surges'

The major concern is the storm surge , which can cause devastating flooding and could reach as high as 15 feet in some areas, officials warned.

"You can't survive these storm surges," Scott said.

Key West business owner Jason Jonas said he stayed behind because he's in a home that is "built like a bunker."

"It's pretty much the only reason I considered staying here because I knew that I had a pretty good chance of making it through this thing," he said.

"We're 30 plus feet above sea level and in a place that's built to withstand 225 mph winds -- I mean that's a better chance than being exposed out on the highway in traffic trying to make it to Georgia."

Other cities will feel storm's punch

Several Florida cities are in or near the forecast path of the storm's eye.

The storm will be devastating for central Florida, Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples and Key West, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said storm surge is the main fear.

"We're going to get through the winds, we'll get through the rain, depending on what the level of surge is," he said. "But more importantly, the surge will occur tomorrow at the same time we have a high tide -- so that compounds the problem."

In Fort Myers, where storm surge warnings are in effect, Evanson Ngai stayed up all night, tracking the hurricane.

"I've tried to get some sleep but I can't. Just the nervousness, trying to keep an eye on it to see if its track will change," he said.

Ngai plans to crouch in the bathtub when it makes landfall.

"Right now, it's a little bit of gusty winds and some rain," he said early Sunday. "We've moved everything away from windows. We're hoping for the best -- we've bought nonperishable foods and water, and we have a flashlight."

Florida Power and Light estimated 3.4 million of its customers could be without power at some point during Irma, the company's largest number of outages ever.

"We think this could be the most challenging restoration in the history of the US," company spokesman Chris McGrath said.

Other states may be affected

Officials in other states are also keeping an eye on Irma. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation for some barrier islands, while Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal expanded a state of emergency to include 94 counties.

The National Weather Service in Atlanta issued a tropical storm watch for the area Monday and Tuesday. Schools in the state planned to close Monday.

Tropical threats extend through the #Florida Peninsula into #Atlanta, prompting public schools to close. Track Irma: https://t.co/ADbT14uPET pic.twitter.com/agPvqeaqeO — CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) September 10, 2017

Alabama and North Carolina may also be affected, FEMA said.

Are you affected by Irma? Text, iMessage or WhatsApp your videos, photos and stories to CNN (but only if it's safe to do so): +1 347-322-0415.