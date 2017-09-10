They opened their home to Irma evacuees and made a birthday wish come true

(CNN) Cesar Sanchez and his family heeded Broward County's evacuation order for Hurricane Irma as soon as they could and left their home in Weston, Florida, on Thursday.

They had no idea where they would end up. They had no friends or family outside of Florida. Only one thing was certain: Their daughter would turn six years old on Saturday, September 9, and they would not let it pass without a celebration.

Thanks to the kindness of strangers, they found a place to celebrate among new friends in the exurbs of Atlanta.

"God brought us to safety and he found us a home with a beautiful family," Sanchez told CNN, speaking in Spanish. "God bless America."

The Sanchez family is one of many turning to informal networks of community-based coalitions forming to help evacuees in Irma's path. Sanchez's wife found out about one such group from a WhatsApp group chat consisting of extended family and friends.

