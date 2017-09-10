Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida

Hurricane Irma slams Florida
Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Monday, September 11. Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday, but its heavy winds and rain still pose a threat as it plows into Georgia and other parts of the Deep South.
A truck drives through a flooded street in in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor's home in Marco Island on September 11.
Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma's approach in Manatee County, Florida.
High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
A sheriff's deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
