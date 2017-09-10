This is what South Florida looks like now

(CNN) South Floridians woke up Sunday to Hurricane Irma as the monster storm made landfall in the Florida Keys, hurling street signs, downing trees and knocking out power for more than 750,000 residents.

The National Hurricane Center said Irma is expected to remain powerful as it heads north along the state's Gulf coast.

This is the scene in south Florida this morning.

Irma's powerful winds blew debris around on a deserted street in Miami on September 10.

Hurricane Irma downed trees and snapped branches as it reached South Florida on September 10.

Brad Whitworth of Texas is riding the storm out in Tavernier, Florida, just south of Key Largo. He told CNN he has homes there and in Houston, which was hit by heavy flooding from Hurricane Harvey two weeks ago.

Roof coming off this place, also notice the front of house is blown in. Bad news for these folks. Irma blowing her hardest so far! Says 98 mph right now and will she will get stronger. #hurricaneirma #floridakeys #ridingthestormout #mothernature A post shared by Brad Whitworth (@bradwhitworthphotography) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

A tree blocks the road after being downed by Hurricane Irma in Miami on September 10.

CNN's Derek Van Dam, reporting from Miami Beach, said the roaring winds felt like a jet engine. "It just stings every time one of these gusts come through."

