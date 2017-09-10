Breaking News

This is what South Florida looks like now

By Dakin Andone, CNN

Updated 10:46 AM ET, Sun September 10, 2017

See Hurricane Irma's wrath hit Florida
See Hurricane Irma's wrath hit Florida

    See Hurricane Irma's wrath hit Florida

(CNN)South Floridians woke up Sunday to Hurricane Irma as the monster storm made landfall in the Florida Keys, hurling street signs, downing trees and knocking out power for more than 750,000 residents.

The National Hurricane Center said Irma is expected to remain powerful as it heads north along the state's Gulf coast.
This is the scene in south Florida this morning.
Irma&#39;s powerful winds blew debris around on a deserted street in Miami on September 10.
Hurricane Irma downed trees and snapped branches as it reached South Florida on September 10.
Brad Whitworth of Texas is riding the storm out in Tavernier, Florida, just south of Key Largo. He told CNN he has homes there and in Houston, which was hit by heavy flooding from Hurricane Harvey two weeks ago.
    A tree blocks the road after being downed by Hurricane Irma in Miami on September 10.
    CNN's Derek Van Dam, reporting from Miami Beach, said the roaring winds felt like a jet engine. "It just stings every time one of these gusts come through."
    Reporter: Wind speeds like jet engine

      Reporter: Wind speeds like jet engine

    "Anyone who didn't heed the evacuation orders here in Miami Beach, it's time to bunker down," Van Dam said. "It is time to take this storm seriously. Do not come back to the evacuation zones. It has just begun, and it's going to get worse."
    Wind and rain from Hurricane Irma battered Miami, sending debris into the streets on September 10.
    Powerful winds blew through Miami as Hurricane Irma arrived on September 10.
    CNN's Kyung Lah reported from Miami Beach, where she said rescue efforts have ceased because of the extreme sustained winds.
    Irma hit South Florida on Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
    A man watches the storm come in from Miami on Saturday morning, September 10.
    "If you own a power washer ... imagine taking it in the face," said CNN's Bill Weir of the torrential rain in Key Largo, some 70 miles south of Miami.
    Reporter: It's like power-washing my face

      Reporter: It's like power-washing my face

    A woman ventures out on her street in Miami as Hurricane Irma arrives on September 10.
    CNN's Rosa Flores and her crew had to drive around trees and debris as they made their way into downtown Miami.
    High winds from Hurricane Irma knocked a tree onto this pickup truck in Miami on September 10.
