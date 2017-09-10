Trump briefed on Hurricane Irma at Camp David

Story highlights The President received the update at Camp David, where he is meeting with his Cabinet

Trump spoke by phone to the governors of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee

(CNN) President Donald Trump, weathering his second hurricane as president in as many weeks, received an update Sunday on the status of Hurricane Irma as it continues to slam Florida.

Trump was briefed by teleconference on the hurricane's projected path, evacuation plans and preparations for response and recovery, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The President's main concerns are the people in the affected areas and ensuring a "whole-of-government response," said acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, who participated in the briefing.

"This is going to be a long recovery, hurricane response" with widespread power outages, Duke told CNN. "He really wants to make sure that we're taking care of the people."

About 1.2 million residents were already without power, Duke said, reiterating that outages could affect as many as 5 million people.

