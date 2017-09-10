Trump briefed on Hurricane Irma at Camp David

Story highlights The President received the update at Camp David, where he is meeting with Cabinet members this weekend

(CNN) President Donald Trump, weathering his second hurricane as president in as many weeks, received an update Sunday on the status of Hurricane Irma as it continues to slam Florida.

Trump was briefed by teleconference on the hurricane's projected path, evacuation plans and preparations for response and recovery, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The President received the update at Camp David, where he is meeting with Cabinet members this weekend.

Trump also spoke by phone Sunday morning with the governors of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, Sanders said. Florida Gov. Rick Scott mentioned the call to CNN anchor Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet members will visit Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters Sunday for an update on the hurricane, Sanders announced.

