Bannon: Russia investigation 'a waste of time'

Story highlights Bannon also blames Bush national security officials for problems with China trade and the US involvement in Iraq

He said his one critique of Trump is that he thinks he can change personalities

Washington (CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in an interview aired Sunday that the investigation into whether then-candidate Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to influence last year's election is "a waste of time."

"There's nothing to the Russia investigation. It's a waste of time. It's a total and complete farce," Bannon said in an interview on "60 Minutes." "Russian collusion is a farce."

Pressed by CBS's Charlie Rose on whether he believed Russia tried to damage Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and sway the election in Trump's favor, Bannon said that he has seen the intelligence reports about Russia.

"And are you saying to me those intelligence reports do not suggest that the Russians tried to influence the election?" Rose asked."

"I would never devolve classified information on this show," Bannon answered. "But let me tell you, I think it's far from conclusive that the Russians had any impact on this election."

Read More