Bannon: GOP 'trying to nullify' Trump's election

Story highlights Bannon says Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan are against Trump's agenda

Bannon was ousted in mid-August amid a reshuffling of power within the White House

Washington (CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon claimed "the Republican establishment is trying to nullify the 2016 election" in an interview that aired on CBS's "60 Minutes" Sunday night.

Naming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan specifically, Bannon told CBS's Charlie Rose: "They do not want Donald Trump's populist, economic nationalist agenda to be implemented. It's very obvious."

Bannon recalled a meeting with McConnell in Trump Tower, when the Kentucky Republican asked Trump to clamp down on his "drain-the-swamp" rhetoric.

"Oh, Mitch McConnell when we first met him, I mean, he said -- I think in one of the first meetings in Trump Tower with the President -- as we're wrapping up, he basically says, 'I don't want to hear any more of this 'drain-the-swamp' talk,'" Bannon recalled. "He says, 'I can't -- I can't hire any smart people,' because everybody's all over him for reporting requirements and -- and the pay, et cetera, and the scrutiny. You know, 'You gotta back off that.'"

Read More