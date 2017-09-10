John McCain: 'Not conscionable' to deport 'Dreamers'

Washington (CNN)Congress should pass permanent protections for young undocumented immigrants and do so in a comprehensive immigration package, Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain said Sunday.
"It is not conscionable to tell young people who came here as children that they have to go back to a country that they don't know," McCain said on CNN's "State of the Union."
The wide-ranging discussion with anchor Jake Tapper was McCain's first nationally televised interview since his diagnosis with cancer in July.
The Trump administration said Tuesday it would rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program within six months and called on Congress to pass legislation to address the Obama-era program, which has protected hundreds of thousands of people who came to the country as children from deportation.
McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, pointed out that nearly 900 of these so-called "Dreamers" serve in the military.
"Now, are we going to go to a young man or woman serving in Afghanistan or Iraq today and say, 'Hey by the way, you're a Dreamer, get back to (your birthplace)?" McCain asked.
DACA, which was created by executive order, needed to be guaranteed through legislation and should include a path to citizenship, but those measures should be passed as part of a broad, comprehensive immigration reform bill, McCain said. The Arizona Republican pointed to a comprehensive immigration overhaul previously passed by the Senate, but not the House, as evidence the parties can get together on the issue.
"We did it once in the Senate," McCain said. "We can do it again in a bipartisan fashion."