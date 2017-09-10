John McCain: 'Not conscionable' to deport 'Dreamers'

Washington (CNN) Congress should pass permanent protections for young undocumented immigrants and do so in a comprehensive immigration package, Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain said Sunday.

"It is not conscionable to tell young people who came here as children that they have to go back to a country that they don't know," McCain said on CNN's "State of the Union."

The Trump administration said Tuesday it would rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program within six months and called on Congress to pass legislation to address the Obama-era program, which has protected hundreds of thousands of people who came to the country as children from deportation.

McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, pointed out that nearly 900 of these so-called "Dreamers" serve in the military.

