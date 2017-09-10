Clinton: Trump's inauguration speech was 'a cry from the white nationalist gut'

Story highlights Clinton is speaking out about the 2016 campaign

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton said being at President Donald Trump's inauguration was "like an out-of-body experience" and that his speech was a "cry from the white nationalist gut."

"But I'm a former first lady, and former presidents and first ladies show up," Clinton said on "CBS News Sunday Morning." "It's part of the demonstration of the continuity of our government. And so there I was, on the platform, you know, feeling like an out-of-body experience. And then his speech, which was a cry from the white nationalist gut."

Clinton also told CBS's Jane Pauley that Trump tapped into a "nostalgia" with his supporters.

"He was quite successful in referencing a nostalgia that would give hope, comfort, settle grievances for millions of people who were upset about gains that were made by others," Clinton said.

Pauley then pressed on: "What you're saying is millions of white people?"

