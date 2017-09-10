White House social media director tweets misleading hurricane video

Story highlights Scavino took down the post

The airport replied, "Thanks, Dan."

Washington (CNN) As Hurricane Irma began pelting southern Florida with roaring winds and heavy rains on Sunday, White House social media director Dan Scavino tweeted a video of what he said was a waterlogged Miami International Airport, only to be corrected by the airport itself.

Scavino then deleted the erroneous post, one of many ostensible Hurricane Irma tweets that he said he was sharing with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

"Sharing #HurricaneIrma on social media with President @realDonaldTrump & @VP Pence hourly. Here is Miami International Airport. STAY SAFE!!" Scavino wrote, adding a video of an airport covered in water.

Miami International Airport responded to the tweet: "This video is not from Miami International Airport."

This video is not from Miami International Airport. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 10, 2017

Scavino, in turn, acknowledged the mistake and replied to the airport after deleting the tweet.

