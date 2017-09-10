Pope has bumpy day in Colombia

Cartegena, Colombia (CNN) Pope Francis' final day in Colombia got off to a bumpy start when he hit his head inside the Popemobile as it traveled down the streets of Cartegena, cutting his eyebrow and bruising his cheek.

After the application of some ice and a butterfly bandage to the eyebrow, the Vatican said the Pope was fine and he continued his full schedule Sunday in this historic town on the Caribbean sea.

Francis had come to Colombia to talk about peace, and from Cartegena he extended that message to neighboring Venezuela.

"From this city, seat of human rights," the Pope said, "I make an appeal that all types of violence in political life be renounced."

Cartagena, where missionary priests worked on behalf of slaves and the oppressed in the 17th century, has become known as a hub of human rights advocacy in Colombia.

