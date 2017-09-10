Mexico earthquake death toll rises

(CNN) Ninety people are now confirmed to have died in the magnitude 8.1 earthquake that shook Mexico Thursday.

The quake off Mexico's southern coast was the most powerful to hit the country in a century. It was felt as far as Mexico City and Guatemala City by an estimated 50 million people.

Many were asleep when the quake struck. The USGS reported multiple aftershocks, including at least six with tremors measuring above 5.0 in magnitude.

The governor of the hard-hit state of Oaxaca said Saturday that 71 people had died in his state, Oaxaca's Civil Protection agency said via Twitter.

Mexico's interior ministry has also reported 15 deaths in the state of Chiapas and four in the state of Tabasco.

