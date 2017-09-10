Caibarién, Cuba (CNN) Recovery efforts are underway in Cuba a day after Hurricane Irma smashed into the country's north en route towards the Florida Keys .

Hurricane-force winds of 125 mph (over 200 kp/h) whipped roofs clean off buildings, ripped trees from the ground and forced evacuations along the coast.

Irma made landfall in Cuba overnight on Friday as a Category 5 storm, blasting into seaside towns and causing flooding in low-lying areas of the capital Havana.

Water battered the city's pier and flooding some low-lying areas of Havana on Saturday.

The Cuban government had prepared by staging emergency supplies and building equipment ahead of the arrival of Irma.

Authorities also cut power to parts of the city and evacuated around 10,000 people from central Havana amid concerns of storm surge flooding, according to Reuters

A man walks in a flooded street during the passage of Hurricane Irma in Havana, on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Caribbean, the US has evacuated approximately 1,200 Americans from Dutch-administered St. Marteen in the last 24 hours, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement on Sunday.

The first to be evacuated were those with urgent medical care before flights were suspended due to Hurricane Jose. The State Department said it intends to resume efforts to get US citizens out when it is safe to do so.

There were 24 deaths attributed to Irma throughout the Caribbean.

Poor conditions in Cuba continue

A hurricane warning remained in place as of 8 a.m. ET on Sunday for the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and La Habana.

The latest advisory from the US National Hurricane Center said that the searing winds and vicious rain conditions would continue in Cuba throughout Sunday morning as the storm barrels through the Florida Keys and towards the United States mainland.

Earlier warnings for Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara were discontinued.

Irma's blinding rain and powerful winds began pummeling Caibarién, a small coastal city about 320 kilometres east of Havana, late Friday as the outer bands of the massive storm knocked out power in a town that normally would be busy with tourists.

By dawn Saturday, waves were rolling down the town's main street, and within hours the whole town was flooded with several feet of water.

Irma has submerged the town of Caibarien, Cuba under several feet of water. pic.twitter.com/qz4QwNdYak — Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) September 9, 2017

Most people in the coastal area live in one-story homes, putting them at great risk as floodwaters rose to roof level in some places. Residents were overwhelmed by the damage and said recovery will take time.

Many people had left town over the past couple of days, with all foreigners urged to evacuate. Those who remained were prepared, though they knew this was a storm like few had ever experienced, they told CNN.

Irma's destructive path can be seen in this street view in Caibarien, VIlla Clara on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the country, Irma struck the archipelago north of Cuba's Camaguey and Ciego de Avila provinces with gusts so strong they destroyed an instrument used to measure wind, Cuba's meteorological agency reported.

Hurricane-strength winds later were recorded in the northern half of Camaguey province, the agency said.

As Irma advanced over neighboring Ciego de Avila province, waves of between 16-and 23 feet waves (5 to 7 meters) were recorded.

Irma was the first Category 5 hurricane to hit Camaguey in 85 years, according to the province's state media radio station.

In the resort town of Varadero in the Matanzas province, 14,500 foreign tourists rode out the storm, according to state-run news organization Granma.

A man wades through a flooded street during the passage of Hurricane Irma, in Havana, Cuba on Saturday, September 9. Irma's blast along the Cuban coastline weakened the storm to a Category 3, but it was expected to regain power before hitting the Florida Keys early Sunday, US forecasters said. An overview of Havana shows flooded streets on September 9. A woman surveys a flooded in Havana on Saturday. A boat rests in a cemetery after Irma tore through Marigot on the island of St. Martin on Saturday. Residents return home after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, east of Havana, Cuba, on Saturday. A man walks against heavy wind after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba on September 9. A man carries a child through a flooded street in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, on Friday, September 8. Hurricane Irma has barreled through the Caribbean, leaving catastrophic damage to islands in its path. On September 8, a man walks on a street covered in debris after Hurricane Irma passed through the French island of Saint-Martin, near Marigot. A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7. A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7. Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen September 7 in Orient Bay, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin. Employees from an electrical company work on September 7 to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic. A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7. In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7. The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7. A home flattened by Hurricane Irma is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7. Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7. Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7. People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7. People survey damage in Marigot on September 7. Bluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7. Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas. Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6. In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, a man looks at a vehicle turned upside down by winds brought on by Hurricane Irma in the British overseas territory of Anguilla. Irma scraped Cuba's northern coast Friday on a course toward Florida, leaving in its wake a ravaged string of Caribbean resort islands strewn with splintered lumber, corrugated metal and broken concrete. (Garson Kelsick via AP) An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6. Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6. A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin. Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6. A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6. A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot. Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6. Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.

Devastation left in Irma's wake

A string of small Caribbean islands was left reeling by Irma. Many islands were still assessing the damage, even as they prepared for the arrival of another major storm, Hurricane Jose.

Of the 24 deaths blamed on Irma in the Caribbean, nine were in various French territories, one in Barbuda, one in Anguilla, two in St. Maarten, four in the British Virgin Islands, four in the US Virgin Islands, and three in Puerto Rico.

The tiny island of Barbuda was perhaps worst hit . Prime Minister Gaston Browne described the result as "total devastation."

Antigua, Barbuda's sister island and home to about 80,000 people, was spared the brunt of the storm. Many residents there have been evacuated ahead of Jose.

A man and a boy take a look at the damage Irma brought on September 7, in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the island of St. Martin.

Looting broke out on the island, home to about 72,000 people, and security forces were deployed to deal with the problem, French and Dutch authorities said Friday.

Irma caused roughly 1.2 billion euros ($1.44 billion) of insured damage in the French portion of St. Martin and in St. Barts, French state-owned insurer CCR said Saturday.

"This amount covers damages to homes, vehicles and businesses (including operating losses) that are covered by the natural disaster compensation scheme," CCR said.

State of emergency declared

Just to the north, Anguilla, a 90-square kilometer island that is among several British overseas territories in the Caribbean, "received the hurricane's full blast," according to UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office Minister Alan Duncan.

The US and British Virgin Islands were also pummeled by Irma. Pictures from St. Thomas, the most populated of the US Virgin Islands and a popular tourist destination, showed extensive damage.

Wreckage in Irma's wake is seen Wednesday on St. Thomas, a tourist destination in the US Virgin Islands.

"All of us have been affected by Irma and some more than others," Gus Jaspert, governor of the British Virgin Islands, said in a Facebook statement late Thursday in which he declared a state of emergency for the territory.

"Apart from the structural damage, there have sadly been reports of casualties and fatalities," he said. "I am truly heartbroken by this news."

First responders check an empty car caught in floodwaters Wednesday in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico, an unincorporated US territory, managed to avoid a direct hit from Irma but suffered strong winds and torrential rains. Hundreds of thousands of people remained without power on Friday.

Strong winds and heavy rain also lashed the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the low-lying Turks and Caicos Islands Thursday into Friday. The Turks and Caicos' capital island of Grand Turk suffered "quite a bit of damage," including to part of a hospital's roof, Gov. John Freeman told CNN on Friday.