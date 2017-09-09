Story highlights Storm surge is a gradual rise in the water caused by a hurricane's wind

It is often the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane

(CNN) Florida Gov. Rick Scott warned residents that Hurricane Irma could bring a potentially deadly storm surge when the storm passes along the state's west coast.

"The threat of significant storm surge flooding along the entire west coast of Florida has increased," Scott said in a Saturday morning news conference. He said the storm surge could be as high as to 6 to 12 feet. "This will cover your house."

With Hurricane Harvey and now Hurricane Irma threatening states along the Gulf Coast, we've been hearing a lot about storm surges and how big of a threat they pose to coastal communities.

But privately, you may be wondering (and you wouldn't be alone): "What is a storm surge?"

A storm surge is a gradual rise in the water level caused by a major storm's wind as it gets closer to shore.

