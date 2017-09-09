Breaking News

These Floridians aren't leaving as Irma nears: 'We need everybody's prayers'

By Faith Karimi, CNN

Updated 8:29 AM ET, Sat September 9, 2017

hurricane irma update saturday_00013414
hurricane irma update saturday_00013414

    Irma approaches Florida as Category 4 storm

Story highlights

  • "I don't have the luxury of leaving," Fort Pierce woman says
  • Nearly 6 million people warned to evacuate as Irma threatens Florida

(CNN)As other Florida residents flee north to escape the monstrous Hurricane Irma, Peggy Monahan has remained behind despite numerous warnings to leave.

More than 5.6 million people have been ordered to evacuate in the state, according to Gov. Rick Scott.
Monahan, who lives in Fort Pierce, said she's staying to take care of her farm. She grows citrus fruits and raises cattle on the farm, which has been in her family for generations, she said.
    Irma was a powerful Category 5 storm Friday night when it swept into northern Cuba before making a turn for Florida, where it's expected to hammer the state with whipping winds, heavy rain and powerful surges.
    The hurricane has been slightly downgraded to a Category 4 as its center moves near Cuba's north coast Saturday before hurtling toward the Florida Keys on Sunday morning and the southwest coast of the state later Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
    Hurricane Irma plots
    As the storm edges closer, Monahan said she's sheltering at her home about 10 miles from the Atlantic coast. Several neighbors are also staying.
    "We need everybody's prayers -- this storm seems very bad," she told CNN's Zain Asher. "We are close to harvesting our crops, and we need to be here to stick the trees back on the ground if they are blown up."
    Monahan said she wants to ensure that things are running smoothly at her farm and that her cows will deliver their calves safely later this month.
    "I don't have the luxury of leaving. ... I'm prepared for the worst but hoping for the best. I hope my house will hold up," she said.
    Fort Pierce, about 60 miles north of West Palm Beach, was under mandatory evacuation orders in several areas, including for people living in mobile homes and low-lying regions prone to flooding.
    Authorities have gone door to door in Florida warning residents to leave, sending crowds jamming the state's highways.
    Portions of Interstates 75 and 95 had bumper-to-bumper traffic as masses heeded evacuation orders and fled north, leading to gas shortages and gridlock.

    'Leave now'

    "If you have been ordered to evacuate, leave now. Not tonight, not in an hour, now," the governor said Friday, warning that storm surges could be as high as 12 feet.
    But Joni Emmanuel didn't leave her house in the evacuation area of Bal Harbour in Miami-Dade County because her boyfriend, who's 92, wanted to stay behind.
    "It didn't seem humane to leave him alone," she said, "so I stayed to help him stay safe."
    While she's scared, she said, they've stocked up on food, water, medication, batteries, flashlights and cell phone chargers.
    "We are on the first floor, and we are prepared to go to a higher level if we see any waters rising," she said.
    Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man carries a child through a flooded street in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, on Friday, September 8. Hurricane Irma has barreled through the Caribbean, leaving catastrophic damage to islands in its path.
    A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7.
    A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7.
    A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen in Orient Bay, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin, on September 7.
    Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen in Orient Bay, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin, on September 7.
    Employees from an electrical company work to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Employees from an electrical company work to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
    A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
    In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7.
    In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7.
    The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7.
    The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7.
    A home flattened by Hurricane Irma is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    A home flattened by Hurricane Irma is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7.
    Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7.
    Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7.
    Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7.
    People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7.
    People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7.
    People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
    People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
    Bluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
    Bluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
    Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
    Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
    Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
    Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
    In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, a man looks at a vehicle turned upside down by winds brought on by Hurricane Irma in the British overseas territory of Anguilla. Irma scraped Cuba's northern coast Friday on a course toward Florida, leaving in its wake a ravaged string of Caribbean resort islands strewn with splintered lumber, corrugated metal and broken concrete. (Garson Kelsick via AP)
    In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, a man looks at a vehicle turned upside down by winds brought on by Hurricane Irma in the British overseas territory of Anguilla. Irma scraped Cuba's northern coast Friday on a course toward Florida, leaving in its wake a ravaged string of Caribbean resort islands strewn with splintered lumber, corrugated metal and broken concrete. (Garson Kelsick via AP)
    An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
    An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
    Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
    Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
    A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
    A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
    Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
    Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
    A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
    A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
    A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
    A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
    Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
    Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
    Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.
    Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.
    Deaths in Caribbean

    Irma edged closer to Florida on Saturday after killing 24 people in the Caribbean islands earlier this week. The National Weather Service reiterated state officials' warnings and urged residents to evacuate.
    "This is as real as it gets, nowhere in the Florida Keys will be safe ... you still have time to evacuate," the agency said Friday on Twitter.
    Another South Floridian, Linda Blackshear, also planned to stay home.
    "I feel safe," she said. "I have all the supplies and all the essentials."
    At its peak this week, Irma sustained maximum wind speeds of at least 185 mph for 37 hours, longer than any storm on record.
    "It's not a question of whether Florida is going to be impacted -- it's a question of how bad Florida is going to be impacted," Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long said.