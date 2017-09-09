Breaking News

Hurricane Irma strengthens, hits Cuba on its way to Florida

By Faith Karimi and Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 2:58 AM ET, Sat September 9, 2017

Story highlights

  • "If you have been ordered to evacuate, leave now," Florida governor says
  • Florida authorities go door-to-door warning residents

(CNN)Hurricane Irma hit northern Cuba during its long, destructive march toward Florida, where it's expected to hammer the state with whistling winds, heavy rain and surging waves.

Florida authorities went door-to-door warning residents of the massive hurricane, sending crowds jamming highways as they fled north.
The powerful Category 5 storm had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph when it made landfall on Cuba's Camaguey Archipelago, the National Hurricane Center said late Friday.

    Millions urged to evacuate

    Irma edged closer to South Florida after killing 24 people in the Caribbean this week, and strengthened to a Category 5 storm in Cuba. Hours earlier Friday, it was a Category 4.
    Irma is expected to be near the Florida Keys and South Florida by early Sunday, and many residents there have moved inland. About 5.6 million people in the state have been ordered to evacuate, Gov. Rick Scott said.
    Florida officials sent dire warnings imploring residents on the path of the storm to evacuate.
    "If you have been ordered to evacuate, leave now. Not tonight, not in an hour, now," Scott said Friday night. Staying in homes could subject residents to storm surge as high as 12 feet, the governor added.
    Hurricane Irma forecast track
    The National Weather Service also urged residents to evacuate .
    "This is as real as it gets, nowhere in the Florida Keys will be safe ... you still have time to evacuate," it tweeted.

    Here are the latest developments

    -- Irma's center was about 275 miles southeast of Miami on Saturday morning.
    -- It appears Miami will avoid a direct hit but will still get pounded by strong winds, storm surge and heavy rains.
    -- Irma's center will move near the north coast of Cuba on Saturday, near the Florida Keys on Sunday morning, and near the southwest coast of Florida on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
    -- Before Irma hit Cuba, it had slammed the Turks and Caicos, and southeastern Bahamas.
    -- The Red Cross said as many as 26 million people could be exposed to destructive winds and torrential rain just in the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba. It said 1.2 million people have been battered by the storm.
    -- At its peak, a then-Category 5 Irma sustained maximum wind speeds of at least 185 mph for longer (37 hours) than any storm on record.
    A man carries a child through a flooded street in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, on Friday, September 8. Hurricane Irma has barreled through the Caribbean, leaving catastrophic damage to islands in its path.
    A man carries a child through a flooded street in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, on Friday, September 8. Hurricane Irma has barreled through the Caribbean, leaving catastrophic damage to islands in its path.
    A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7.
    A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7.
    A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen in Orient Bay, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin, on September 7.
    Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen in Orient Bay, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin, on September 7.
    Employees from an electrical company work to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Employees from an electrical company work to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
    A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
    In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7.
    In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7.
    The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7.
    The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7.
    A home flattened by Hurricane Irma is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    A home flattened by Hurricane Irma is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7.
    Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7.
    Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7.
    Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7.
    People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7.
    People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7.
    People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
    People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
    Bluebeard&#39;s Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
    Bluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
    Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
    Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
    Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
    Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
    In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, a man looks at a vehicle turned upside down by winds brought on by Hurricane Irma in the British overseas territory of Anguilla. Irma scraped Cuba&#39;s northern coast Friday on a course toward Florida, leaving in its wake a ravaged string of Caribbean resort islands strewn with splintered lumber, corrugated metal and broken concrete. (Garson Kelsick via AP)
    In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, a man looks at a vehicle turned upside down by winds brought on by Hurricane Irma in the British overseas territory of Anguilla. Irma scraped Cuba's northern coast Friday on a course toward Florida, leaving in its wake a ravaged string of Caribbean resort islands strewn with splintered lumber, corrugated metal and broken concrete. (Garson Kelsick via AP)
    An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
    An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
    Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
    Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
    A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
    A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
    Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
    Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
    A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
    A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
    A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
    A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
    Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
    Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
    Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.
    Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.
    -- Of the 24 deaths blamed on Irma, nine were in unspecified French territories, one on Barbuda, one at the British overseas territory of Anguilla, two in Dutch-administered St. Maarten, four in the British Virgin Islands, four on the US Virgin Islands, and three in Puerto Rico.
    -- Hurricane warnings are in effect for parts of central Cuba, and the southeastern, central and northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane warnings also are in effect from Sebastian Inlet on the east coast, southward around the Florida Peninsula to Anna Maria Island on the Panhandle. The warning includes the Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay.
    Tracking Hurricane Irma's path
    -- Irma could overwhelm parts of the Bahamas, a nation of about 390,000, with storm surges of up to 20 feet -- well above the islands' elevation, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.
    -- Irma brought heavy rain and powerful winds to the low-lying Turks and Caicos Islands. The capital island of Grand Turk suffered "quite a bit of damage," including to part of a hospital's roof, Gov. John Freeman told CNN.

    Nervous Florida waits

    US and European forecast models predicted the eye could strike the Florida Keys and then the Everglades, west of Miami, on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
    Hurricane Irma plots
    "It's not a question of whether Florida is going to be impacted -- it's a question of how bad Florida is going to be impacted," Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long said.
    'Ahead of the game': Florida seniors, nursing homes prep for Hurricane Irma
    Though the core has the most power, Irma is huge. Its winds of at least tropical-storm force cover 70,000 square miles -- larger than the area of Florida (65,000 square miles).
    People settle into a shelter in Miami on Friday.
    Florida is not the only state preparing for possible impact. FEMA said Alabama and North Carolina should watch the storm.
    South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation for Saturday for some barrier islands while Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal expanded the state of emergency to include a total of 94 counties.

    After Irma, Hurricane Jose looms

    The Caribbean islands pummeled by Irma are assessing the damage. Shredded buildings, battered cars and streets submerged in water are a common sight.The hard-hit islands of Barbuda and St. Martin are wearily preparing for Hurricane Jose, which could hit there over the weekend.
    Barbuda, one of two major islands in the nation of Antigua and Barbuda, is barely habitable, with about 95% of its buildings damaged, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said.
    Hurricane Jose strengthens to &#39;extremely dangerous&#39; Category 4
    Browne estimated the damage will cost $100 million to fix on the island of 1,800 residents.
    Anguilla, Barbuda, St. Martin and St. Barts are under a hurricane warning for Hurricane Jose, which could pass close to those islands Saturday. The government called for voluntary evacuations from Barbuda, Browne said.
    Hurricane season hasn't peaked yet. Here's what to expect
    Are you affected by Irma? Text, iMessage or WhatsApp your videos, photos and stories to CNN: +1 347-322-0415.

    CNN's Jason Hanna, Madison Park, Joseph Netto, Alba Prifti, Marilia Brocchetto, Rosa Flores and Paul Murphy contributed to this report.