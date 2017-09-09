Hurricane Irma begins lashing Florida after slamming Cuba

Story highlights Florida Gov. Rick Scott: "The storm is here"

Hurricane conditions expected Saturday night in south, central Florida

(CNN) Bursts of strong wind and rain from Hurricane Irma's outer bands began lashing Florida's southern tip Saturday morning as dire warnings predicted pounding gales, heavy rain and potentially deadly storm surge from the Category 4 storm.

Irma's sustained winds weakened Saturday to 130 mph as the storm skittered along Cuba's northern coast, but it was expected to regain strength as it turned toward Florida later in the day, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane conditions were expected to begin Saturday night in the Florida Keys and across southern and central Florida.

After Saturday at noon, it will be too late for residents to leave specified evacuation zones in southwestern Florida, Gov. Rick Scott said Saturday morning.

"The storm is here," he said. "This is a deadly storm, and our state has never seen anything like it."