Breaking News

Hurricane Irma begins lashing Florida after slamming Cuba

By Faith Karimi, Steve Almasy and Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 10:16 AM ET, Sat September 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Reporter: Irma not done with Cuba yet
Reporter: Irma not done with Cuba yet

    JUST WATCHED

    Reporter: Irma not done with Cuba yet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Florida Gov. Rick Scott: "The storm is here"
  • Hurricane conditions expected Saturday night in south, central Florida

(CNN)Bursts of strong wind and rain from Hurricane Irma's outer bands began lashing Florida's southern tip Saturday morning as dire warnings predicted pounding gales, heavy rain and potentially deadly storm surge from the Category 4 storm.

Irma's sustained winds weakened Saturday to 130 mph as the storm skittered along Cuba's northern coast, but it was expected to regain strength as it turned toward Florida later in the day, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane conditions were expected to begin Saturday night in the Florida Keys and across southern and central Florida.
    After Saturday at noon, it will be too late for residents to leave specified evacuation zones in southwestern Florida, Gov. Rick Scott said Saturday morning.
    "The storm is here," he said. "This is a deadly storm, and our state has never seen anything like it."
    Read More
    Irma's eye is due to strike part of the Florida Keys early Sunday morning before driving up the state's southwestern coast toward Tampa Bay by Sunday afternoon, according to the hurricane center.
    "(The core) is forecast right now to still go through the lower keys, not quite to Key West, and then on up to Naples, on up to Cape Coral, with a Category 4 wind of 140 mph," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.
    Even as Irma aimed for Florida's western coast, the state's eastern coastline remained in severe danger from storm-surge flooding, forecasters warned.
    Hurricane Irma forecast track close-up
    Florida authorities have gone door to door to warn residents about the dangerous storm, sending throngs onto jammed highways as they fled north. More than 5.6 million people have been ordered to evacuate, Scott said, and many coastal residents already have moved inland.
    "If you have been ordered to evacuate, leave now -- not tonight, not in an hour, now," Scott said Friday night.
    "This is as real as it gets," tweeted the National Weather Service.
    TRACK HURRICANE IRMA'S PATH
    Irma hit Cuba's Ciego de Avila province on the Camaguey Archipelago late Friday as a Category 5 hurricane. The storm's violent gusts destroyed the instrument used to measure wind strength, Cuba's meteorological agency reported. Waves as high as 23 feet were recorded, and bigger ones remained a possibility as Irma plodded west, officials said.
    Even before hitting Cuba, Irma had proven catastrophic, killing 24 people this week in the Caribbean and leaving entire islands in ruins.

    Here are the latest developments:

    -- Irma's center was 225 miles southeast of Miami at 8 a.m. ET Saturday.
    -- Hurricane and the storm surge warnings were extended north along Florida's west coast to include Anna Maria Island. Warnings also extended far north up the state's eastern coast, including Sebastian Inlet. A storm surge warning wraps around the state, from Brevard County to Tampa Bay.
    -- About 50,000 people are in 260 shelters statewide, Scott said, and 70 more shelters will open Saturday.
    -- As Irma pushes toward Florida, as many as 26 million people in the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba could be exposed to destructive winds and torrential rain, the Red Cross said, with 1.2 million people already battered by the storm. Hurricane warnings were still in effect Saturday for parts of central Cuba.
    A man carries a child through a flooded street in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, on Friday, September 8. Hurricane Irma has barreled through the Caribbean, leaving catastrophic damage to islands in its path.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man carries a child through a flooded street in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, on Friday, September 8. Hurricane Irma has barreled through the Caribbean, leaving catastrophic damage to islands in its path.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 25
    A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 25
    A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 25
    Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen in Orient Bay, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen in Orient Bay, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 25
    Employees from an electrical company work to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Employees from an electrical company work to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 25
    A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 25
    In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 25
    The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 25
    A home flattened by Hurricane Irma is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A home flattened by Hurricane Irma is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 25
    Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 25
    Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 25
    People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 25
    People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 25
    Bluebeard&#39;s Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Bluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 25
    Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 25
    Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 25
    In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, a man looks at a vehicle turned upside down by winds brought on by Hurricane Irma in the British overseas territory of Anguilla. Irma scraped Cuba&#39;s northern coast Friday on a course toward Florida, leaving in its wake a ravaged string of Caribbean resort islands strewn with splintered lumber, corrugated metal and broken concrete. (Garson Kelsick via AP)
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, a man looks at a vehicle turned upside down by winds brought on by Hurricane Irma in the British overseas territory of Anguilla. Irma scraped Cuba's northern coast Friday on a course toward Florida, leaving in its wake a ravaged string of Caribbean resort islands strewn with splintered lumber, corrugated metal and broken concrete. (Garson Kelsick via AP)
    Hide Caption
    17 of 25
    An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 25
    Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 25
    A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 25
    Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 25
    A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 25
    A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 25
    Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 25
    Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 25
    01 irma haiti 0908irma puerto rico 090705 irma dominican republic 090715 irma St Martin 090704 irma dominican republic 090704 irma puerto rico 090707 St Thomas Irma 090701 irma Barbuda 090702 irma dominican republic 090703 irma dominican republic 090701 irma haiti 090702 Irma St Martin 090701 Irma St Martin 090702 St Thomas Irma 090705 St Thomas Irma 090704 Irma St Maarten 0907irma anguilla 090603 Irma St Maarten 090714 Irma St Martin 090713 Irma St Martin 090711 Irma St Martin 090712 Irma St Martin 090709 Irma St Martin 090707 Irma St Martin 090708 Irma St Martin 0907
    -- In the Bahamas, hurricane warnings remained in place early Saturday. Storm surge as high as 20 feet -- well above the islands' elevation -- were possible, Myers said. About 390,000 live in the nation of islands.
    Full coverage

    -- Of the 24 deaths blamed on Irma, nine were in unspecified French territories, one on Barbuda, one in the British overseas territory of Anguilla, two in Dutch-administered St. Maarten, four in the British Virgin Islands, four on the US Virgin Islands, and three in Puerto Rico.
    -- Irma brought heavy rain and powerful winds to the low-lying Turks and Caicos Islands. The capital island of Grand Turk suffered "quite a bit of damage," including to part of a hospital's roof, Gov. John Freeman told CNN.

    Nervous Florida waits

    US and European forecast models predicted Irma's eye could strike the Florida Keys, then the Everglades, west of Miami, early Sunday morning.
    Hurricane Irma plots
    "It's not a question of whether Florida is going to be impacted -- it's a question of how bad Florida is going to be impacted," Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long said.
    'Ahead of the game': Florida seniors, nursing homes prep for Hurricane Irma
    Though the hurricane's core has the most power, Irma is huge. Winds of at least tropical-storm force covered 70,000 square miles -- just larger than Florida's entire land area.
    People settle into a shelter in Miami on Friday.
    People settle into a shelter in Miami on Friday.
    Officials in other states also were preparing Saturday for Irma. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation for some barrier islands, while Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal expanded the state of emergency to include 94 counties. FEMA warned Alabama and North Carolina also to be on watch.

    Hurricane Jose looms

    As Caribbean islands pummeled by Irma assessed damage -- including shredded buildings, battered cars and submerged streets -- hard-hit Barbuda and St. Martin wearily prepared for Hurricane Jose, which could hit impact those places this weekend.
    Barbuda, one of two major islands in the nation of Antigua and Barbuda, was barely habitable for its 1,800 residents after Irma, with about 95% of its buildings damaged, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said, noting that repairs will cost $100 million.
    Hurricane Jose strengthens to &#39;extremely dangerous&#39; Category 4
    Hurricane Jose strengthens to 'extremely dangerous' Category 4
    Hurricane season hasn't peaked yet. Here's what to expect
    Anguilla, Barbuda, St. Martin and St. Barts were under a hurricane warning for Hurricane Jose, which could pass close to those islands Saturday. Voluntary evacuations were in place in Barbuda, Browne said.
    Are you affected by Irma? Text, iMessage or WhatsApp your videos, photos and stories to CNN: +1 347-322-0415.

    CNN's Joe Sutton, Dakin Andone, Jason Hanna, Madison Park, Joseph Netto, Alba Prifti, Marilia Brocchetto, Rosa Flores and Paul Murphy contributed to this report.