New York (CNN) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) hopes to tackle false rumors about Hurricane Irma with a new "rumor control" page on its website.

The page lists a series of "rumors" related to Irma and says whether they are true or false. The page also highlights scams.

Topics cover pets in shelters and hotels, fuel demand in Florida, disaster clean-up and inspections and business access to disaster-affected areas.

We created an #Irma rumor control page to help you verify what's true and what's not. Visit it here: https://t.co/nnXuF8Q7E8 pic.twitter.com/ypNwNRlOM0 — FEMA (@fema) September 8, 2017

"There are reports emergency shelters are required to accommodate pets and service animals belonging to people who have evacuated," one section reads. "This is TRUE."

FEMA points out, however, that hotels are not required to accommodate pets for people who have evacuated.

