Barack Obama drops in to surprise kids at DC high school

Washington (CNN) Students at a Washington, D.C., high school had a surprise career counselor welcome them back to school on Friday -- former President Barack Obama.

Obama visited McKinley Tech High School with DC Public Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson to talk to a group of students about "their life goals, pursuing higher education, and giving back to their communities," according to a statement from his spokesman, Kevin Lewis.

A short video of the talk was posted on Instagram.

These young people that I met at McKinley Tech today are the reason I'm hopeful about the future. To all the young people headed back to school around the country: Make us proud. You're the next generation of leaders, and we need you. A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

"You don't mind me crashing, right?" Obama said walking through the classroom doors to a roomful of stunned and giggling students.

"One of the things that I did throughout my presidency was I'd meet with groups of young people everywhere I went, whether it was here in the United States or when I was traveling overseas, just to kind of hear from them, find out what they are interested in, because I do believe that most of the problems that we have are going to be solved by you," he said, sitting with the students in a circle of chairs.

