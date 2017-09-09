FEMA chief: Floridians who stay in Keys are 'on your own'

Story highlights Long warned that residents are primarily responsible for their own well-being

Washington (CNN) As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida's southern coast, the nation's emergency management chief is warning that federal first responders won't immediately be able to help those in the areas hit hardest.

And for those in the Keys: "You're on your own until we can actually get in there, and it's safe for our teams to support local and state efforts," Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Long told CNN's Rene Marsh at his agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C., Saturday. "The message has been clear -- the Keys are going to be impacted, there is no safe area within the Keys, and you put your life in your own hands by not evacuating."

Long described the scenario as a harsh reality, warning that residents have to be primarily responsible for their own well-being.

"And what we have to do is set citizen expectations," Long said. "We are not going to be there right after storm passes. We need to be sure that the roadways are clear, we need to get trucks in to get stuff there. And that's why we ask people to be prepared for three days, and you know hopefully in these landmark events, citizens will start to take these preparedness measures seriously. All over the country, we're asking you to be prepared. We cannot be there right after the storm."

Long also said it was "hard to say" how long the $15 billion approved by Congress for disaster relief will last.

