(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from September 3 to September 9.

Paul Hennessy/Polaris/Newscom

A sign on SR 528 in Merritt Island, Florida, advises drivers that tolls have been suspended statewide by order of Florida Gov. Rick Scott as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. On Saturday morning, bursts of strong wind and rain from Hurricane Irma's outer bands began hitting the state's southern tip as officials urged people to evacuate.

J. Lawler Duggan for The Washington Post/Getty Images

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos makes an announcement at George Mason University in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday about federal policy on investigating campus sexual assault reports. She said her department will review Obama-era guidance on campus sexual assault, citing concerns that the current policy denies due process to individuals accused.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump speaks about tax reform at an event at Andeavor Refinery in Mandan, North Dakota, on Wednesday.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday. Sanders was pushed by Colbert to say something nice about the President. The independent senator from Vermont eventually noted two policy points the men agreed on during the campaign.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence whispers something to President Donald Trump during a meeting with the Emir of Kuwait on Thursday.

Louis Lanzano/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sen. Robert Menendez speaks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday. The Democratic senator is on trial for bribery charges. He is accused by federal prosecutors of accepting lavish vacations and hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from Dr. Salomon Melgen, a Florida-based ophthalmologist.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Dr. Jerome Adams fist-bumps one of his sons after being sworn in on Tuesday by Vice President Pence as the 20th US Surgeon General.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images