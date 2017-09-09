The week in politics
Updated 8:52 PM ET, Sat September 9, 2017
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from September 3 to September 9.
A woman cries during a news conference on Wednesday about the Trump administration's decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement about the Obama-era program. Congress has six months to pass legislation to preserve DACA's protections.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is seen talking to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday. To the shock of his own party, Trump split with Republicans and backed a Democratic deal on the debt ceiling and hurricane relief funding.
Donald Trump Jr. enters a meeting with the Senate judiciary committee on Thursday about his 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower. According to sources, Trump told Senate judiciary committee staffers he did not recall the details of White House involvement in the public response to the meeting and did not know much about the Air Force One meeting that allegedly led to the production of the statement. He met with the staffers for more than five hours.
President Donald Trump points during a joint press conference with the Emir of Kuwait at the White House on Thursday. During the press conference, the President addressed the ongoing crisis between Qatar and other Gulf states and the potential US response to North Korea's growing aggression.
A sign on SR 528 in Merritt Island, Florida, advises drivers that tolls have been suspended statewide by order of Florida Gov. Rick Scott as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. On Saturday morning, bursts of strong wind and rain from Hurricane Irma's outer bands began hitting the state's southern tip as officials urged people to evacuate.
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos makes an announcement at George Mason University in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday about federal policy on investigating campus sexual assault reports. She said her department will review Obama-era guidance on campus sexual assault, citing concerns that the current policy denies due process to individuals accused.
President Trump speaks about tax reform at an event at Andeavor Refinery in Mandan, North Dakota, on Wednesday.
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday. Sanders was pushed by Colbert to say something nice about the President. The independent senator from Vermont eventually noted two policy points the men agreed on during the campaign.
Vice President Mike Pence whispers something to President Donald Trump during a meeting with the Emir of Kuwait on Thursday.
Sen. Robert Menendez speaks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday. The Democratic senator is on trial for bribery charges. He is accused by federal prosecutors of accepting lavish vacations and hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from Dr. Salomon Melgen, a Florida-based ophthalmologist.
Dr. Jerome Adams fist-bumps one of his sons after being sworn in on Tuesday by Vice President Pence as the 20th US Surgeon General.
Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to the President, arrives at Andrews Air Force Base on Wednesday. She traveled with her father to the tax reform event in North Dakota and stopped by his Oval Office meeting with congressional leaders, to the reported annoyance of some Republican leaders in the room.