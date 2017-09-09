Hurricane Jose weakens some but remains dangerous Category 4 storm

Story highlights Hurricane warning in effect for some Caribbean islands hit by Irma this week

A third storm, Katia, makes landfall in Mexico but is now a tropical depression

(CNN) Hurricane Jose weakened slightly overnight but remained a dangerous Category 4 storm Saturday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was about 160 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands at 8 a.m. ET Saturday, the hurricane center said , and was moving northwest at 13 mph.

A hurricane warning was in effect Saturday morning for St. Martin/St. Maarten and St. Barts. Hurricane warnings for Barbuda and Anguilla were downgraded to tropical storm warnings, and Saba and St. Eustatius also were under a tropical storm warning. Antigua was under a tropical storm watch.

Jose's core is expected to pass near or just east of the northern Leeward Islands on Saturday, the hurricane center said, where Hurricane Irma battered some of the islands -- Barbuda, St. Martin and St. Barts -- just days ago.

The eye of Irma passed over Barbuda , a tiny Caribbean island of about 1,800 people, on Wednesday, destroying telecommunication systems and cell towers. The storm damaged about 95% of the buildings on the island, said Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of the nation of Antigua and Barbuda.