Hurricane Irma blasts Cuba after leveling Caribbean islands

Caibarien, Cuba (CNN) Hurricane Irma slammed northern Cuba on Saturday, continuing its path of devastation through the Caribbean towards the US state of Florida.

A string of small islands to the east have been left reeling in the wake of the massive hurricane, which strengthened to a Category 5 storm as it made landfall in Cuba overnight, before being slightly downgraded to a Category 4 storm early Saturday.

At least 24 people are known to have died in the Caribbean as a result of Irma. Many islands are still assessing the damage even as they try to prepare for the arrival of another major storm, Hurricane Jose.

Barbuda and Anguilla, St. Martin/St. Maarten and St. Barthélemy are all under a hurricane warning for Jose, expected to blast into the northern Leeward Islands on Saturday afternoon local time as a Category 4 hurricane.

Meanwhile, Irma's center was about 85 miles east of the northern Cuba coastal resort town of Caibarien early on Saturday morning, packing sustained winds of 160 mph (260 kilometers per hour), the US National Hurricane Center said.