Luxor, Egypt (CNN) Egyptian authorities unveiled a previously undiscovered ancient tomb belonging to a goldsmith and his wife near Luxor in southern Egypt on Saturday.

The tomb, at the Draa Abul Nagaa necropolis, contains "mummies, sarcophagi, statuettes, pots and other artifacts," according to Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities.

It belonged to Amenemhat, or the God Amun's goldsmith, and his wife Amenhotep, said Mostafa Al-Waziri, who led the Egyptian team which unearthed the 3,500-year-old tomb.

While Amenhotep is usually a man's name, Waziri said, the team found references inside the tomb that indicated she was the lady of the house.

CNN was the first media outlet to be given access to the tomb on the day of the announcement.

Archaeologists also found funerary masks carved in wood and statuettes of the couple.

Read More