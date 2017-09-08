(CNN) An alphabet soup of forecast models is helping the National Hurricane Center keep residents along the US East Coast up to date on the peril posed by Hurricane Irma.

Their names don't exactly roll off the tongue. There's the ECMWF from Europe and GFS from the United States. And HFIP, while not a model per se, is aimed at better gauging intensification of storms.

Regardless, they provide forecasters with significant tools to help track a storm. What are the top global models and what are their relative track records?

The key players

"You want to have multiple models," said Maue. "Different models perform better or worse at different times."

These models use all kinds of measurements -- from wind, temperature, precipitation and cloud movement -- to forecast where a storm is likely to go next.

Emphasis on the word "likely."

Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen in Orient Bay, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin, on Thursday, September 7. Hurricane Irma has barreled through the Caribbean, leaving catastrophic damage to islands in its path. Hide Caption 1 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Employees from an electrical company work to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic, on September 7. Hide Caption 2 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7. Hide Caption 3 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7. Hide Caption 4 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7. Hide Caption 5 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A home flattened by Hurricane Irma is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7. Hide Caption 6 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7. Hide Caption 7 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7. Hide Caption 8 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7. Hide Caption 9 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean People survey damage in Marigot on September 7. Hide Caption 10 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Bluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7. Hide Caption 11 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas. Hide Caption 12 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6. Hide Caption 13 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6. Hide Caption 14 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6. Hide Caption 15 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin. Hide Caption 16 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6. Hide Caption 17 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6. Hide Caption 18 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot. Hide Caption 19 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6. Hide Caption 20 of 21 Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6. Hide Caption 21 of 21

Forecasters use computers, history of a region and skills they have developed over the years to come up with the best outlook. Sometimes, predicting a storm's path or intensity can involve a little luck.

Each model can have slightly different "solutions," said Maue. "That variability can help you determine where there is uncertainty."

While ECMWF has generally had a better track record with Atlantic basin storm predictions, it's important to note that the National Hurricane Center has access to all kinds of information, the meteorologist said. People shouldn't look at these models as prizefighters going at each other, he emphasized.

How have the European and US models performed?

Still, the European model and GFS have had moments where they have shined -- or hovered in the gloom.

Maue said ECMWF has been spot on with Irma, while GFS has been off a bit.

The European model has performed a little better on forecasts when a storm is seven or eight days out, he said. If you are a company or a military officer who has to make decisions about people and assets, you stick with the best performer, Maue said. "Giving you a tiny advantage over that coin flip is important to some people."

ECMWF did well with Joaquin (2015), Matthew (2016) and Superstorm Sandy (2012).

Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – The boardwalk and amusement park in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, were destroyed by Superstorm Sandy on October 31, 2012. Click through to see how some of the places hit hard by Sandy have changed over the past year. Hide Caption 1 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Cranes are part of the repair effort on the boardwalk and amusement park in Seaside Heights on October 21. Hide Caption 2 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – People walk past sandbags on a flooded street in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn, New York, as Hurricane Sandy moves closer to the area on October 29, 2012. Hide Caption 3 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – The sidewalk is dry in front of the same building in Red Hook on October 23. Hide Caption 4 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Rising water caused by Superstorm Sandy rushes into the Hugh L. Carey (formerly Brooklyn-Battery) Tunnel in New York City on October 29, 2012. Hide Caption 5 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Cars use the tunnel on October 22. Hide Caption 6 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – A fire burns near destroyed homes and businesses in the Rockaway section of Queens, New York, on October 30, 2012. Hide Caption 7 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Two people walk past the same now-empty lot on October 23, 2013. Hide Caption 8 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Homes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, are surrounded by sand and debris on October 31, 2012. Hide Caption 9 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Homes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, are shown October 21. Hide Caption 10 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – The Princess Cottage, built in 1855, is barely standing on November 21, 2012, in Union Beach, New Jersey. Hide Caption 11 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – The spot where the cottage once stood is empty on October 22. Hide Caption 12 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – A volunteer surveys boats piled up by Superstorm Sandy on November 1, 2012 in Highlands, New Jersey. Hide Caption 13 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Boats are neatly stored at a marina in Highlands, New Jersey, on October 22. Hide Caption 14 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – The Monmouth Beach pavilion in Monmouth, New Jersey, is surrounded by debris on November 8, 2012. Hide Caption 15 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – A cleaned-up Monmouth Beach pavilion is seen on October 22. Hide Caption 16 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Rising water rushes into a parking garage on October 29, 2012 in New York City. Hide Caption 17 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Traffic drives past the same garage, which is in use again, on October 22. Hide Caption 18 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – The Hugh L. Carey (Brooklyn-Battery) Tunnel in New York City sits flooded after a tidal surge on October 30, 2012. Hide Caption 19 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Traffic passes from Manhattan into the tunnel on October 22, 2013. Hide Caption 20 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – The foundations are all that remain of the historic Rockaway boardwalk in the Rockaway neighborhood in Queens, New York, on October 31, 2012. Hide Caption 21 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Two people walk along the beach where the boardwalk once stood on October 20 in Rockaway. Hide Caption 22 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – A man walks through a flooded street on October 30, 2012, in Little Ferry, New Jersey. Hide Caption 23 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – The same street in Little Ferry, New Jersey, is dry and peaceful on October 22. Hide Caption 24 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Debris and destroyed homes line a street in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, on October 30, 2012. Hide Caption 25 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – New homes are under construction in Breezy Point on October 23. Hide Caption 26 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Abandoned and flooded cars are scattered in the Rockaway neighborhood of Queens on November 2, 2012. Hide Caption 27 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Cars are neatly parked in Rockaway on October 20. Hide Caption 28 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – A man walks along the heavily damaged Rockaway beach on November 2, 2012. Hide Caption 29 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – People walk down the Rockaway beach on October 23. Hide Caption 30 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Members of the Hague family try to salvage a washing machine from their flood-damaged home on November 1, 2012, in the Ocean Breeze area of Staten Island, New York. Hide Caption 31 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Neighbor Frank Moszczynski watches over the Hague family home, still uninhabited almost a year after Hurricane Sandy, on October 17 in Ocean Breeze. Hide Caption 32 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Water floods the Plaza Shops in New York City on October 30, 2012. Hide Caption 33 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – The entrance to the underground Plaza Shops remains closed on October 22 due to unfinished renovations. Hide Caption 34 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – A church cross stands at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean in Long Branch, New Jersey, on October 31, 2012. Hide Caption 35 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – The cross is still there, but the debris is gone, on October 21. Hide Caption 36 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – A person walks down South 9th Street in Lindenhurst, New York, as high tide, rain and winds flood area streets on October 29, 2012. Hide Caption 37 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – South 9th Street is dry and calm on October 22. Hide Caption 38 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – A boat from the Blue Water Club blocks Whaleneck Drive in Merrick, New York, on November 1, 2012. Hide Caption 39 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Whaleneck Drive is back to normal on October 22. Hide Caption 40 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Residents of West Lido Boulevard take a break from cleaning up on October 31, 2012, in Lindenhurst, New York. Hide Caption 41 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Cars sit parked in a driveway on West Lido Boulevard on October 22. Hide Caption 42 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – The remains of burned homes are surrounded by water in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens on October 31, 2012. Hide Caption 43 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – New homes are going up among vacant lots in Breezy Point on October 21. Hide Caption 44 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – An emergency worker uses a boat to help two people evacuate after their neighborhood was flooded on October 30, 2012, in Little Ferry, New Jersey. Hide Caption 45 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – The same Little Ferry, New Jersey, street is dry on October 22. Hide Caption 46 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Gary Silberman surveys his destroyed home on October 31, 2012, in Lindenhurst, New York, Hide Caption 47 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – The house remains standing, but unrepaired, on October 22. Hide Caption 48 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – Homes built near a bridge sit destroyed in Mantoloking, New Jersey, on October 31, 2012. Hide Caption 49 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – On October 21, the road is repaired, but some of the homes are gone. Hide Caption 50 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – A man walks through a flooded street on October 30, 2012, in Little Ferry, New Jersey. Hide Caption 51 of 52 Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now Hurricane Sandy then and now – The street is dry and the landscaping in good shape on October 22. Hide Caption 52 of 52

With Sandy, the ECMWF correctly predicted a landfall in the Northeast nearly a week ahead, while the GFS continually kept the storm offshore in what became a major black eye for the US weather-modeling industry.

There have been examples in which the GFS model has outperformed its European counterpart, such as with a few major snowstorms in the Northeast. After one failure, those behind the Euro model "spent some time fixing it," Maue said.

After Sandy, more money was pumped into the top US model but, interestingly, the GFS has performed worse since then in some cases, he said. The system at some point will be replaced with a newer model. "Everything under the hood will be changed in a dramatic way."

One plus for the US system: Forecasts are put out four times a day, as opposed to ECMWF's two. And GFS data is free; the Europeans sell their information.

"The European model does take longer to run, there is more data in the European model," said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers. "And so, therefore, it can be, slightly, more accurate. But the American model is pretty close."

How does hurricane center use these forecasts?

The center works from these global models, its own analysis, historical records and proprietary information. And don't forget years of experience among its staff.

The various predictions -- called "spaghetti models" because of their visual appearance on a forecast map -- often differ on predictions for a storm's path and landfall.

In Irma's case, during the first several days of forecasting, there were differences in some models. They have since agreed that Florida is the first US target. Considering all the options can be a dizzying recipe for panic, particularly for those who live along the coast.

Because of the variety, the National Hurricane Center produces a cone graphic that covers a large territory over which the storm might affect the United States. It's designed to warn residents several days in advance of storm conditions so they can prepare or evacuate.

JUST WATCHED Cameraman almost wiped out by Irma's waves Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Cameraman almost wiped out by Irma's waves 01:02

CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said the center uses "individual models, ensembles of various models, and consensus models. The consensus model is essentially an average of several of the top performing models."

An Irma advisory issued Thursday afternoon made a reference to how ECMWF and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Hurricane Forecast Improvement Project corrected consensus models.

"These two models have been performing very well during Irma. This adjustment also results in a westward shift of the track near Florida and northward," the hurricane center said.

Where does science need to catch up?

Maue, of WeatherBell, said more powerful computers and a way to coalesce various bits of information, including satellite data and weather balloons, are needed.

And he emphasized the need to learn more about clouds and temperatures in the upper atmosphere. "We can't send weather balloons everywhere in the world."

Forecasters and meteorologists need to be able to zoom into small pieces of information so they can get a better big picture, Maue said. He expects major advances in the next decade.