Breaking News

What's with all these hurricane forecast models?

By Phil Gast, CNN

Updated 3:22 PM ET, Fri September 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The differences between weather forecast models
The differences between weather forecast models

    JUST WATCHED

    The differences between weather forecast models

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The differences between weather forecast models 01:12

Story highlights

  • Global forecast models help improve information released to the public
  • There have been hits, misses over the years in major hurricanes, storms

(CNN)An alphabet soup of forecast models is helping the National Hurricane Center keep residents along the US East Coast up to date on the peril posed by Hurricane Irma.

Their names don't exactly roll off the tongue. There's the ECMWF from Europe and GFS from the United States. And HFIP, while not a model per se, is aimed at better gauging intensification of storms.
Regardless, they provide forecasters with significant tools to help track a storm. What are the top global models and what are their relative track records?

    The key players

    There are numerous models being followed this week, but Ryan Maue, a meteorologist with WeatherBell Analytics, mentions four to watch. Experts generally consider the US federal government's Global Forecast System, or GFS, and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, the ECMWF, to be the premier models. He also cites a Canadian model and the Met Office in the United Kingdom.
    Read More
    "You want to have multiple models," said Maue. "Different models perform better or worse at different times."
    These models use all kinds of measurements -- from wind, temperature, precipitation and cloud movement -- to forecast where a storm is likely to go next.
    Emphasis on the word "likely."
    Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen in Orient Bay, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin, on Thursday, September 7. Hurricane Irma has barreled through the Caribbean, leaving catastrophic damage to islands in its path.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen in Orient Bay, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin, on Thursday, September 7. Hurricane Irma has barreled through the Caribbean, leaving catastrophic damage to islands in its path.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    Employees from an electrical company work to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Employees from an electrical company work to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    A home flattened by Hurricane Irma is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A home flattened by Hurricane Irma is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    Bluebeard&#39;s Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Bluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    15 irma St Martin 090704 irma dominican republic 090704 irma puerto rico 090707 St Thomas Irma 090701 irma Barbuda 090702 irma dominican republic 090703 irma dominican republic 090701 irma haiti 090702 Irma St Martin 090701 Irma St Martin 090702 St Thomas Irma 090705 St Thomas Irma 090704 Irma St Maarten 090703 Irma St Maarten 090714 Irma St Martin 090713 Irma St Martin 090711 Irma St Martin 090712 Irma St Martin 090709 Irma St Martin 090707 Irma St Martin 090708 Irma St Martin 0907
    Forecasters use computers, history of a region and skills they have developed over the years to come up with the best outlook. Sometimes, predicting a storm's path or intensity can involve a little luck.
    Each model can have slightly different "solutions," said Maue. "That variability can help you determine where there is uncertainty."
    While ECMWF has generally had a better track record with Atlantic basin storm predictions, it's important to note that the National Hurricane Center has access to all kinds of information, the meteorologist said. People shouldn't look at these models as prizefighters going at each other, he emphasized.

    How have the European and US models performed?

    Still, the European model and GFS have had moments where they have shined -- or hovered in the gloom.
    Maue said ECMWF has been spot on with Irma, while GFS has been off a bit.
    The European model has performed a little better on forecasts when a storm is seven or eight days out, he said. If you are a company or a military officer who has to make decisions about people and assets, you stick with the best performer, Maue said. "Giving you a tiny advantage over that coin flip is important to some people."
    ECMWF did well with Joaquin (2015), Matthew (2016) and Superstorm Sandy (2012).
    TRACK THE STORM HERE
    The boardwalk and amusement park in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, were destroyed by Superstorm Sandy on October 31, 2012. Click through to see how some of the places hit hard by Sandy have changed over the past year.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowThe boardwalk and amusement park in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, were destroyed by Superstorm Sandy on October 31, 2012. Click through to see how some of the places hit hard by Sandy have changed over the past year.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 52
    Cranes are part of the repair effort on the boardwalk and amusement park in Seaside Heights on October 21.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowCranes are part of the repair effort on the boardwalk and amusement park in Seaside Heights on October 21.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 52
    People walk past sandbags on a flooded street in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn, New York, as Hurricane Sandy moves closer to the area on October 29, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowPeople walk past sandbags on a flooded street in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn, New York, as Hurricane Sandy moves closer to the area on October 29, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 52
    The sidewalk is dry in front of the same building in Red Hook on October 23.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowThe sidewalk is dry in front of the same building in Red Hook on October 23.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 52
    Rising water caused by Superstorm Sandy rushes into the Hugh L. Carey (formerly Brooklyn-Battery) Tunnel in New York City on October 29, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowRising water caused by Superstorm Sandy rushes into the Hugh L. Carey (formerly Brooklyn-Battery) Tunnel in New York City on October 29, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 52
    Cars use the tunnel on October 22.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowCars use the tunnel on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 52
    A fire burns near destroyed homes and businesses in the Rockaway section of Queens, New York, on October 30, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowA fire burns near destroyed homes and businesses in the Rockaway section of Queens, New York, on October 30, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 52
    Two people walk past the same now-empty lot on October 23, 2013.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and now Two people walk past the same now-empty lot on October 23, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 52
    Homes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, are surrounded by sand and debris on October 31, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowHomes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, are surrounded by sand and debris on October 31, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 52
    Homes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, are shown October 21.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and now Homes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, are shown October 21.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 52
    The Princess Cottage, built in 1855, is barely standing on November 21, 2012, in Union Beach, New Jersey.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowThe Princess Cottage, built in 1855, is barely standing on November 21, 2012, in Union Beach, New Jersey.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 52
    The spot where the cottage once stood is empty on October 22.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowThe spot where the cottage once stood is empty on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 52
    A volunteer surveys boats piled up by Superstorm Sandy on November 1, 2012 in Highlands, New Jersey.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowA volunteer surveys boats piled up by Superstorm Sandy on November 1, 2012 in Highlands, New Jersey.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 52
    Boats are neatly stored at a marina in Highlands, New Jersey, on October 22.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowBoats are neatly stored at a marina in Highlands, New Jersey, on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 52
    The Monmouth Beach pavilion in Monmouth, New Jersey, is surrounded by debris on November 8, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowThe Monmouth Beach pavilion in Monmouth, New Jersey, is surrounded by debris on November 8, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 52
    A cleaned-up Monmouth Beach pavilion is seen on October 22.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowA cleaned-up Monmouth Beach pavilion is seen on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 52
    Rising water rushes into a parking garage on October 29, 2012 in New York City.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and now Rising water rushes into a parking garage on October 29, 2012 in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 52
    Traffic drives past the same garage, which is in use again, on October 22.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowTraffic drives past the same garage, which is in use again, on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 52
    The Hugh L. Carey (Brooklyn-Battery) Tunnel in New York City sits flooded after a tidal surge on October 30, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowThe Hugh L. Carey (Brooklyn-Battery) Tunnel in New York City sits flooded after a tidal surge on October 30, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 52
    Traffic passes from Manhattan into the tunnel on October 22, 2013.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowTraffic passes from Manhattan into the tunnel on October 22, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 52
    The foundations are all that remain of the historic Rockaway boardwalk in the Rockaway neighborhood in Queens, New York, on October 31, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowThe foundations are all that remain of the historic Rockaway boardwalk in the Rockaway neighborhood in Queens, New York, on October 31, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 52
    Two people walk along the beach where the boardwalk once stood on October 20 in Rockaway.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowTwo people walk along the beach where the boardwalk once stood on October 20 in Rockaway.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 52
    A man walks through a flooded street on October 30, 2012, in Little Ferry, New Jersey.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowA man walks through a flooded street on October 30, 2012, in Little Ferry, New Jersey.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 52
    The same street in Little Ferry, New Jersey, is dry and peaceful on October 22.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowThe same street in Little Ferry, New Jersey, is dry and peaceful on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 52
    Debris and destroyed homes line a street in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, on October 30, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowDebris and destroyed homes line a street in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, on October 30, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 52
    New homes are under construction in Breezy Point on October 23.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowNew homes are under construction in Breezy Point on October 23.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 52
    Abandoned and flooded cars are scattered in the Rockaway neighborhood of Queens on November 2, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowAbandoned and flooded cars are scattered in the Rockaway neighborhood of Queens on November 2, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 52
    Cars are neatly parked in Rockaway on October 20.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowCars are neatly parked in Rockaway on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 52
    A man walks along the heavily damaged Rockaway beach on November 2, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and now A man walks along the heavily damaged Rockaway beach on November 2, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 52
    People walk down the Rockaway beach on October 23.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowPeople walk down the Rockaway beach on October 23.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 52
    Members of the Hague family try to salvage a washing machine from their flood-damaged home on November 1, 2012, in the Ocean Breeze area of Staten Island, New York.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowMembers of the Hague family try to salvage a washing machine from their flood-damaged home on November 1, 2012, in the Ocean Breeze area of Staten Island, New York.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 52
    Neighbor Frank Moszczynski watches over the Hague family home, still uninhabited almost a year after Hurricane Sandy, on October 17 in Ocean Breeze.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowNeighbor Frank Moszczynski watches over the Hague family home, still uninhabited almost a year after Hurricane Sandy, on October 17 in Ocean Breeze.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 52
    Water floods the Plaza Shops in New York City on October 30, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowWater floods the Plaza Shops in New York City on October 30, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 52
    The entrance to the underground Plaza Shops remains closed on October 22 due to unfinished renovations.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowThe entrance to the underground Plaza Shops remains closed on October 22 due to unfinished renovations.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 52
    A church cross stands at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean in Long Branch, New Jersey, on October 31, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and now A church cross stands at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean in Long Branch, New Jersey, on October 31, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 52
    The cross is still there, but the debris is gone, on October 21.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowThe cross is still there, but the debris is gone, on October 21.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 52
    A person walks down South 9th Street in Lindenhurst, New York, as high tide, rain and winds flood area streets on October 29, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and now A person walks down South 9th Street in Lindenhurst, New York, as high tide, rain and winds flood area streets on October 29, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 52
    South 9th Street is dry and calm on October 22.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowSouth 9th Street is dry and calm on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 52
    A boat from the Blue Water Club blocks Whaleneck Drive in Merrick, New York, on November 1, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and now A boat from the Blue Water Club blocks Whaleneck Drive in Merrick, New York, on November 1, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 52
    Whaleneck Drive is back to normal on October 22.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowWhaleneck Drive is back to normal on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 52
    Residents of West Lido Boulevard take a break from cleaning up on October 31, 2012, in Lindenhurst, New York.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowResidents of West Lido Boulevard take a break from cleaning up on October 31, 2012, in Lindenhurst, New York.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 52
    Cars sit parked in a driveway on West Lido Boulevard on October 22.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowCars sit parked in a driveway on West Lido Boulevard on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 52
    The remains of burned homes are surrounded by water in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens on October 31, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowThe remains of burned homes are surrounded by water in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens on October 31, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 52
    New homes are going up among vacant lots in Breezy Point on October 21.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowNew homes are going up among vacant lots in Breezy Point on October 21.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 52
    An emergency worker uses a boat to help two people evacuate after their neighborhood was flooded on October 30, 2012, in Little Ferry, New Jersey.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowAn emergency worker uses a boat to help two people evacuate after their neighborhood was flooded on October 30, 2012, in Little Ferry, New Jersey.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 52
    The same Little Ferry, New Jersey, street is dry on October 22.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowThe same Little Ferry, New Jersey, street is dry on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 52
    Gary Silberman surveys his destroyed home on October 31, 2012, in Lindenhurst, New York,
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowGary Silberman surveys his destroyed home on October 31, 2012, in Lindenhurst, New York,
    Hide Caption
    47 of 52
    The house remains standing, but unrepaired, on October 22.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowThe house remains standing, but unrepaired, on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 52
    Homes built near a bridge sit destroyed in Mantoloking, New Jersey, on October 31, 2012.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and now Homes built near a bridge sit destroyed in Mantoloking, New Jersey, on October 31, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 52
    On October 21, the road is repaired, but some of the homes are gone.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowOn October 21, the road is repaired, but some of the homes are gone.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 52
    A man walks through a flooded street on October 30, 2012, in Little Ferry, New Jersey.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowA man walks through a flooded street on October 30, 2012, in Little Ferry, New Jersey.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 52
    The street is dry and the landscaping in good shape on October 22.
    Photos: Photos: Hurricane Sandy then and now
    Hurricane Sandy then and nowThe street is dry and the landscaping in good shape on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 52
    01.sandy-before-after02.sandy-before-after03.sandy-before-after04.sandy-before-after05.sandy-before-after06.sandy-before-after07.sandy-before-after08.sandy-before-after09.sandy-before-after10.sandy-before-after11.sandy-before-after12.sandy-before-after13.sandy-before-after14.sandy-before-after15.sandy-before-after16.sandy-before-after17.sandy-before-after18.sandy-before-after19.sandy-before-after20.sandy-before-after21.sandy-before-after22.sandy-before-after23.sandy-before-after24.sandy-before-after25.sandy-before-after26.sandy-before-after27.sandy-before-after28.sandy-before-after29.sandy-before-after30.sandy-before-after31.sandy-before-after32.sandy-before-after35.sandy-before-after36.sandy-before-after37.sandy-before-after38.sandy-before-after39.sandy-before-after40.sandy-before-after41.sandy-before-after42.sandy-before-after43.sandy-before-after44.sandy-before-after45.sandy-before-after46.sandy-before-after47.sandy-before-after48.sandy-before-after49.sandy-before-after50.sandy-before-after51.sandy-before-after52.sandy-before-after53.sandy-before-after54.sandy-before-after
    With Sandy, the ECMWF correctly predicted a landfall in the Northeast nearly a week ahead, while the GFS continually kept the storm offshore in what became a major black eye for the US weather-modeling industry.
    There have been examples in which the GFS model has outperformed its European counterpart, such as with a few major snowstorms in the Northeast. After one failure, those behind the Euro model "spent some time fixing it," Maue said.
    After Sandy, more money was pumped into the top US model but, interestingly, the GFS has performed worse since then in some cases, he said. The system at some point will be replaced with a newer model. "Everything under the hood will be changed in a dramatic way."
    One plus for the US system: Forecasts are put out four times a day, as opposed to ECMWF's two. And GFS data is free; the Europeans sell their information.
    "The European model does take longer to run, there is more data in the European model," said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers. "And so, therefore, it can be, slightly, more accurate. But the American model is pretty close."

    How does hurricane center use these forecasts?

    The center works from these global models, its own analysis, historical records and proprietary information. And don't forget years of experience among its staff.
    There are 3 hurricanes in the Atlantic basin
    There are 3 hurricanes in the Atlantic basin
    The various predictions -- called "spaghetti models" because of their visual appearance on a forecast map -- often differ on predictions for a storm's path and landfall.
    In Irma's case, during the first several days of forecasting, there were differences in some models. They have since agreed that Florida is the first US target. Considering all the options can be a dizzying recipe for panic, particularly for those who live along the coast.
    Because of the variety, the National Hurricane Center produces a cone graphic that covers a large territory over which the storm might affect the United States. It's designed to warn residents several days in advance of storm conditions so they can prepare or evacuate.
    Cameraman almost wiped out by Irma&#39;s waves
    Cameraman almost wiped out by Irma's waves

      JUST WATCHED

      Cameraman almost wiped out by Irma's waves

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Cameraman almost wiped out by Irma's waves 01:02
    CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said the center uses "individual models, ensembles of various models, and consensus models. The consensus model is essentially an average of several of the top performing models."
    An Irma advisory issued Thursday afternoon made a reference to how ECMWF and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Hurricane Forecast Improvement Project corrected consensus models.
    "These two models have been performing very well during Irma. This adjustment also results in a westward shift of the track near Florida and northward," the hurricane center said.

    Where does science need to catch up?

    Maue, of WeatherBell, said more powerful computers and a way to coalesce various bits of information, including satellite data and weather balloons, are needed.
    And he emphasized the need to learn more about clouds and temperatures in the upper atmosphere. "We can't send weather balloons everywhere in the world."
    Forecasters and meteorologists need to be able to zoom into small pieces of information so they can get a better big picture, Maue said. He expects major advances in the next decade.

    CNN meteorologists Judson Jones and Brandon Miller and CNN's Joe Sterling contributed to this report.