Hurricane Jose strengthens to 'extremely dangerous' Category 4

By Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 11:43 AM ET, Fri September 8, 2017

(CNN)Hurricane Jose strengthened to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Friday with maximum sustained winds near 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm sits east of the Leeward Islands and is forecast to move west-northwest into the Atlantic Ocean over the coming days.
Hurricane Jose forecast track
As of Friday at 11 a.m., a hurricane watch was in effect for Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla; St. Martin; and St. Barthelemy -- islands that were all just battered by Hurricane Irma.
The eye of Hurricane Irma passed over Barbuda, a tiny Caribbean island of about 1,800 residents, on Wednesday, destroying telecommunication systems and cell towers. The storm damaged about 95% of the buildings on the island, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said.
    In this satellite image taken Thursday, the eye of Hurricane Irma, left, is just north of the island of Hispaniola, with Hurricane Jose, right, in the Atlantic Ocean.
    This is the first time on record that the Atlantic has had two hurricanes with 150-plus mph winds at the same time, Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach said.
    Fluctuations in Hurricane Jose's intensity are possible for the next day or so, the National Hurricane Center said, and the storm is expected to gradually weaken after that.