Hurricane Jose strengthens to 'extremely dangerous' Category 4

By Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 11:08 AM ET, Fri September 8, 2017

(CNN)Hurricane Jose strengthened to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Friday with maximum sustained winds near 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm sits east of the Leeward Islands and is forecast to move west-northwest into the Atlantic Ocean over the coming days.
As of Friday at 11 a.m., a hurricane watch was in effect for Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla; St. Martin; and St. Barthelemy -- islands that were all just battered by Hurricane Irma.
Hurricane Jose forecast track
The eye of Hurricane Irma passed over Barbuda, a tiny Caribbean island of about 1,800 residents, on Wednesday, destroying telecommunication systems and cell towers. The storm damaged about 95% of the buildings on the island, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said.
    Fluctuations in Hurricane Jose's intensity are possible for the next day or so, the National Hurricane Center said, and the storm is expected to gradually weaken after that.