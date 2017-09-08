A day-by-day look at Hurricane Irma's path ahead

Story highlights Hurricane Irma is as wide as Florida's peninsula

Over 20 million people will see wind gusts over 75 mph

(CNN) Hurricane Irma is expected to continue lashing parts of Cuba and the Bahamas Friday and Saturday, bring 145 mph winds and a life-threatening storm surge to the Florida Keys early Sunday morning and continue up through the spine of Florida into Monday.

That's the general forecast ahead for Irma, set to become one of the largest hurricanes to make landfall in Florida's history.

As with any forecast, Hurricane Irma's exact path could shift in the coming days. Still, over 20 million people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina will be subject to wind gusts over 75 mph, and over 40 million people are located inside the five-day "forecast cone" for Hurricane Irma.

Unlike Hurricane Harvey, which came to a virtual stop over coastal Texas for days on end, Hurricane Irma was moving at about 14 mph at midday Friday, the National Hurricane Center said

As it nears the US, here's a detailed look at the storm's expected path and timeline over the coming days:

