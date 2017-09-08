Some Florida theme parks stay open, some to close as Irma nears

(CNN) As the threat of Hurricane Irma loomed larger and larger over Florida, the state's major amusement parks were all still operating Friday under normal conditions. But come the weekend, many of the parks will adjust their schedules or close altogether.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: The parks plan to close by 5 p.m. ET Saturday. Both will remain closed Sunday and Monday.

Aquatica Orlando and Adventure Island: The parks will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Discovery Cove: The park will be closed Sunday and Monday.

In a statement, SeaWorld said it has a weather plan in place, and security and zoo staff will stay on premises. "We're also providing support and temporary housing for animals from other zoological facilities in coastal areas expected to have greater impact.") said it has a weather plan in place, and security and zoo staff will stay on premises. "We're also providing support and temporary housing for animals from other zoological facilities in coastal areas expected to have greater impact.")

Read More