5 things for September 8: Irma, Mexico quake, Russia probe, Rohingya, Equifax

(CNN) Are you in Irma's path? We've got a checklist of what you should do -- and get -- to keep your family safe. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Hurricane Irma

Irma has weakened a bit -- it's been downgraded to a strong Category 4 storm -- but don't let your guard down. This is still one of the most dangerous storms we've ever seen, and it's killed at least 10 people. Irma's maximum sustained winds are 155 mph, and it's headed straight for Florida. This morning, the storm is between Cuba and the Turks and Caicos, after pummeling Barbuda and St. Martin , and is expected to pass through the Bahamas before slamming into Miami this weekend.

The two other hurricanes that are out there are gaining strength, too. Hurricane Jose is now a Category 3 storm and could pass close to Antigua and Barbuda Saturday. Hurricane Katia is approaching Mexico's east coast. All this, and hurricane season hasn't even peaked yet

Meantime, all five living former Presidents have banded together to launch an appeal for help for Harvey victims

JUST WATCHED Former presidents team up for hurricane relief Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Former presidents team up for hurricane relief 00:51

2. Mexico earthquake

A mammoth earthquake hit early this morning off the coast of southern Mexico. The 8.1-magnitude quake killed at least four people, triggered tsunamis and was felt as far away as Mexico City and Guatemala City. The power is out in parts of Mexico City , and people have gathered in the streets, some in their nightclothes. The epicenter of the quake was near the Mexican states of Chiapas and Oaxaca, two of the country's more impoverished areas, and damage there is expected to be extensive.

JUST WATCHED Witness: Quake one of the strongest I've felt Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Witness: Quake one of the strongest I've felt 01:15

3. Equifax data breach

JUST WATCHED 5 of the biggest data breaches Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 5 of the biggest data breaches 01:36

4. Rohingya

JUST WATCHED A closer look at the Rohingya crisis in Burma Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH A closer look at the Rohingya crisis in Burma 07:48

5. Russia probe

Donald Trump Jr. told Senate judiciary committee staffers Thursday that he did not recall the details of White House involvement in the public response to his 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer and did not know much about the Air Force One meeting that allegedly led to the production of the statement, sources told CNN. Trump Jr. was explicitly asked whether he either took any of the Russian participants in the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting to see his father -- now President Donald Trump -- or whether he told his father about the meeting after, sources said. He insisted he did neither.

Trump Jr. reportedly told investigators that he set up a 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer after being promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton because it was important to learn about her "fitness" to be President, according to a New York Times report about the conversation.

Also, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team has approached the White House about interviewing staffers who were aboard Air Force One when the initial misleading statement about Trump Jr.'s meeting with the Russian lawyer was crafted, three sources familiar with the conversations said.

JUST WATCHED Wray: No whiff of interference in Russia probe Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Wray: No whiff of interference in Russia probe 00:57

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Causing a ruckus

"Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is at it again. This time, he's ticking folks off by auctioning off the sole copy of Wu-Tang Clan's epic, "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin."

Playing through

This isn't some epic Photoshop job. It's a real picture of golfers on a course in Washington state playing a round while a massive wildfire rages behind them.

No spoilers here

ABC has a new "Bachelor," and he's someone who'll be very familiar to fans of "The Bachelorette."

Clean sweep

Outer space is getting kind of junky thanks to old satellites and rockets. So, scientists are dreaming up ways to clean it all up

AND FINALLY ...

Now you see me, now you don't