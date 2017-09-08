(CNN) What do you bring from a home, from a life, you may never be able to go back to? CNN spoke with several Hurricane Irma evacuees to see what they brought, and what was left behind.

Beth Martinic and Ollie Vollger

A glimpse of the family's belongings at the shelter in Weston, Florida.

The Miami Beach family is taking refuge at Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston, Florida. Their daughter, Ivy, turns 3 months old on Saturday.

"It will be a memorable one," Martinic says of the milestone.

They decided to evacuate in the middle of the night on Thursday, leaving most of their belongings behind.

